PLATTSBURGH — Like places around the globe, the numbers surrounding COVID-19 in each community are drawing great interest.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the North Country has grown since the first case appeared in Clinton County on March 16.

Here is a running tally of coronavirus cases in the North Country to date as provided by county health departments.

 

CLINTON COUNTY

14 positive cases, includes one probable and one inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility

108 negative tests*

67 people in quarantine*

12 people isolation*

119 total testing to date*

4 cases recovered

0 deaths*

*As of Friday, March 27

 

ESSEX COUNTY

5 confirmed cases (under mandatory isolation)

19 people under quarantine

61 people tested* 

0 deaths 

*As of Friday, March 27

   

FRANKLIN COUNTY

5 positive cases (isolated at home)

40 in isolation or quarantine 

84 tests returned negative

0 deaths

 

 

