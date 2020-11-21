COVID-19 exposure temporarily closes Bobby's Lounge

JOE LOTEMPLIO/P-R FILE PHOTOThe inside of City of Plattsburgh bar Bobby’s Lounge as seen back in June when bars were first allowed to re-open after the NY PAUSE shutdown earlier this year. Bar owner Bobby Hall said he found out Monday that a patron who had COVID-19 was at the South Catherine Street bar Friday, Nov. 13, the same night that a 10 p.m. curfew for New York State’s bars and restaurants went into effect.