PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Housing Authority says a resident of its Russell Barnard apartment building died Wednesday due to COVID-19, becoming Clinton County's fourth virus-related death.
Dawn Peryer was 61 years old.
Executive Director Mark Hamilton said she was one of the authority's first confirmed cases at its living facility in the City of Plattsburgh and was among those that led the building to quarantine nearly two weeks ago.
"When the resident became sick, they left our building and moved in with their daughter," Hamilton told The Press-Republican Wednesday night.
"Ultimately we are very saddened by the news. We tried to do everything we could to avoid this type of outcome, but it's not about us," he continued.
"It's about the loss of an individual; the loss of a mother, of a friend. We feel awful about it."
BUILDING QUARANTINED
The retiree home at 46 Flynn Ave. houses nearly 70 residents aged 50 and older.
On April 10, after the Clinton County Health Department unveiled four confirmed COVID-19 cases and one suspected case there, the Plattsburgh Housing Authority was advised to quarantine the Russell Barnard residents.
In doing so, residents had meals and other essentials delivered to their doorsteps, but medically-necessary visits were still allowable, including those of nurses, nurses aids and home health aids.
Hamilton had said those workers were given specific proper protocols to continue their medical services.
Last week, the authority quarantined senior-living home Lake View Towers also on Flynn Avenue after a resident was diagnosed with COVID-19 there, as well.
FAMILY OPENS UP
In a Wednesday night news release, the Plattsburgh Housing Authority said news of the resident's death first became public via social media and, Hamilton later added, the authority chose to confirm the information so the community did not mistake it for rumor.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this very difficult time," the release says. "We wish the family and friends peace and comfort in the days and months ahead."
A Facebook post from Steve Peryer, says "It’s with a very heavy heart, that I inform you that my daughters lost their Mom this morning of COVID-19 at CVPH Medical Center."
It continues, "She had been on a ventilator for over two weeks, and she wasn’t improving, so they had to make the very sad choice to take her off of it. They both are really hurting right now, and they need some time to heal from this terrific loss in their lives. (She) was a good person, and the Mother of my Children, so it hurts me too!"
According to an obituary from Brown Funeral Home, Dawn Peryer had worked at CVPH for 19 years in various roles.
She enjoyed playing bingo, watching television, and spending time with her family, especially her granddaughters.
'MUST BE MORE'
Upon hearing of the death, Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read said, "I'm so sorry. I am absolutely heartbroken."
The city mayor said he had long worried over the vulnerability of the city's nursing homes, stating this situation had been a fear of his all along.
"It is really getting to me. We have one, then two and hopefully not three infected buildings housing our elderly and I am pulling out my hair trying to figure out how to protect them," Read said. "These are our grandmothers and grandfathers.
I am really grateful for how my COVID-19 team, the Plattsburgh Housing Authority and the Clinton County Health Department have been trying to protect these elderly residents, but I just can't help but be troubled that there must be more we could do."
Mayor Read has requested state officials OK an order advising health aids not travel from one elderly home to another, but that has yet to get approval.
"It just seems to me that there must be more we could do, can still do and could have done that could keep alive these people we treasure."
