PLATTSBURGH - Clinton County saw another large increase of positive COVID-19 cases from Tuesday to Wednesday.
According to the Clinton County Health Department dashboard, there were 93 additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases reported since Tuesday.
The total number of cases now active rose from 356 to 376.
"Reminder, you DO NOT need a public health order to separate yourself from others. If you have tested positive or know you have been exposed to a positive case STAY HOME and away from others," a message from the Health Department said.
"CCHD is working as quickly as it can through new positive cases but can no longer connect with all new cases on the day it receives test results. Connection with contacts may take longer.
"Please be patient and DO THE RIGHT THING to protect your friends, family, and community."
ESSEX COUNTY
In Essex County, there were 25 new cases.
The total of active cases in the county rose from 126 to 137.
Of the 25 new cases, eight were in Willsboro, six in Crown Point, three in Ticonderoga, two in Chesterfield, Moriah and North Elba and one in Westport and in Keene.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
In Franklin County, there were 12 new cases reported on Wednesday.
The number of active cases creeped up to 101 from 94 on Tuesday.
The County Health Department reported five cases at Bare Hill Correctional Facility in Malone and one at Franklin Correctional Facility also in Malone.
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center announced three new positive cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, which makes 13 total active cases under the Tribe’s jurisdiction.
The number of total cases include community members who reside off-territory; but have a strong connection to Akwesasne for work, school, or family. a news release said.
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
