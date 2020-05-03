PLATTSBURGH — As concerns about COVID-19 continue, cancellations and closures stream in from a variety of presenters, businesses and organizations.
Here is a list of cancellations and postponements with statements from the organizations.
EVENT CANCELLATIONS
CLINTON COUNTY
Kiwanis Noon Club meetings canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club will not be holding meetings for the foreseeable future.
The group will send out a bulletins to keep people updated on any Kiwanis news and is aiming to re-schedule the meetings' guest speakers.
Energy board cancels meetings
CLINTON — The Churubusco Alternate Energy Board will not have any meetings until further notice.
Fire district meeting canceled
WEST CHAZY — The West Chazy Fire District Commissioners meeting scheduled for May 4, 2020, has been canceled.
It will not be rescheduled.
Clinton County School Boards Association cancels dinner
ALTONA — The Clinton County School Boards Association's Senior Top 10 Percent Recognition Dinner scheduled for May 7 has been canceled.
"Strides for James" event cancelled
CHAZY — The 8th Annual Strides for James event scheduled for May 9, 2020 has been canceled.
The event will return May 8, 2021.
ATV club meeting canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The Outbackriders ATV Club meeting scheduled for May 11 has been canceled.
Senior luncheons and meetings canceled
CHAZY — The Chazy-West Chazy Senior Citizens monthly luncheon & meetings are cancelled until further notice.
Senior citizens group cancels, reschedules events
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Senior Citizens "Busy B's" have cancelled their spring dinner at the Butcher Block scheduled for May 17.
Their trip to the Flynn Theater to see "Matilda" has been rescheduled for July 12. Tickets will go on sale in June.
Contact John Clancy at 518-561-2169 for questions about the trip.
Parade canceled
CHAZY — The American Legion Post 769 in Chazy has canceled its annual Memorial Day Parade scheduled for May 24.
Dozer fest canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Kiwanis Breakfast Club and Upstone Materials have announced that Dozer Fest 2020 will be canceled.
The fourteenth year of Dozer Fest was scheduled for June 6. Organizers anticipate a return of the event in 2021.
Relay events canceled
LAKE PLACID — The American Cancer Society has cancelled all person to person relays and events through June 2020.
The Tri Lakes Relay for Life and Bark for Life scheduled for June 6 has been Cancelled.
Other options like a virtual relay or a later date are being explored.
'Park-a-Palooza' event canceled
CHAZY — The Third Annual West Chazy Park-a-Palooza scheduled for Sunday, June 7 has been cancelled.
Senior Citizens Council cancels event
PLATTSBURGH — The Senior Citizens Council "Six over Seventy" event, originally scheduled for June 24, will be cancelled for this year.
The group will hold the event again in 2021.
ESSEX COUNTY
Sinfonietta cancels season, pushes planned performances to 2021
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Sinfonietta Board of Directors have postponed the 2020 performance season “See the Music” to the summer of 2021.
In making this announcement Robin Baxter, president of the orchestra’s board of director’s said, “Given the likelihood that public health recommendations on social distancing will extend through the summer, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our planned 2020 summer season until 2021."
This cancellation will mark only the second time since 1917 that the ensemble which is now the Lake Placid Sinfonietta has not performed.
Newly appointed Music Director, Stuart Malina, expressed his sadness at cancelling the season.
“After the months of planning what would have been my first season leading this marvelous group of musicians, it is heartbreaking to cancel. I am sad for the players, for myself and for our loyal supporters. Having said that, the greater good and the health and well-being of our community must be the driving force in our decision making. We will be back making beautiful music and entertaining the music lovers of the Adirondacks next year.”
Updates on the exact schedule and programming will be posted as soon as possible on the orchestra’s website, www.lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
Parade canceled
HAGUE — The Hague Memorial Day Parade originally scheduled for May 23 has been canceled.
EVENT POSTPONEMENTS
CLINTON COUNTY
Town of Beekmantown postpones all bicentennial events
BEEKMANTOWN — All events recognizing the Town of Beekmantown Bicentennial have been postponed until further notice.
Any event postponed at this time will be rescheduled at a later date.
Car group postpones weekly meetings
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Classics Car Group is postponing their Friday Night Cruis'ns at Skyway Plaza in Plattsburgh until restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak have been lifted.
Brewforce event postponed
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Brewforce Festival originally scheduled for June 13 has been postponed.
It has been rescheduled for August 1 and tickets can still be purchased on Eventbrite.
More information can be found on the Facebook event page of Plattsburgh Brewforce craft beer festival and on VALCOUR brewing facebook.
Cadyville Field Day postponed
CADYVILLE — The Cadyville Fire Department has decided to postpone the Annual Cadyville Field Day scheduled for June 14.
The Field Day Committee was able to secure commitments from support vendors for September 13, and is are tentatively planning on that date for the event
The department will make every effort to ensure the same quality event in September, a release said.
SERVICE CLOSURES
JCEO Head Start Centers closed
PLATTSBURGH — All JCEO Head Start Centers in Clinton and Franklin counties are closed.
A release from the organization said that they have not made any major changes to programs, services or centers but that changes will be coming and the public will be notified at that time.
All OneWorkSource Centers in North Country closed
PLATTSBURGH – The North Country’s OneWorkSource Centers are closed.
Individuals can still access unemployment insurance services as staff at the OneWorkSource Center are on hand to assist individuals affected by the shutdowns due to COVID-19.
The closure of the OneWorkSource Centers in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties is in response to Governor Cuomo’s request that centers be closed and appointments at career centers in New York State be canceled until further notice.
Customers receiving unemployment insurance benefits will not be impacted and should continue to file for weekly benefits as normal. All appointments will be rescheduled later. Customers will receive a follow-up letter or phone call with additional information later.
Additionally, individuals needing to file for unemployment insurance need to call the state Department of Labor at 1-888-209-8124 or can access their NY Government Assist account at 1-800-833-3000.
Although in-person appointments have been cancelled, you can call your local OneWorkSource Center for any questions. The numbers are as followed:
Clinton County – 518-561-0430
Franklin County – 518-481-5755
Essex County – 518-873-3207
CLINTON COUNTY
Town of Plattsburgh closes court office
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Court Office is closed to the public until further notice.
Court sessions are also canceled until further notice.
All payments, tickets or correspondence must be mailed to the town offices.
Chazy After School and Preschool Program closes
CHAZY — The Chazy After School and Preschool Program has been closed.
It will be closed through May 15.
Town offices to remain closed
ELLENBURG —The town of Ellenburg offices will remain closed until May 15.
Anyone in need assistance, call 518-534-6201.
Clinton Town Court suspends court nights
CLINTON — The Clinton Town Court is suspending court nights until May 19 to comply with the Office of the Court Administration's 45-day postponements.
The town court will continue to receive phone calls, mail and fine and fee payments.
Chazy Town Court cancels sessions
CHAZY — Chazy Town Court sessions will be canceled until further notice.
The Court office is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 10 am to noon.
Anyone with concerns can call 518-846-7544 ext 1.
FirstView Eye Care closed to all non-emergent appointments
PLATTSBURGH — FirstView Eye Care is closed until NYS and CDC COVID-19 guidelines allow.
Patients will be notified at that time.
For medical eye emergencies, emergency glasses replacement or contact lens ordering, patients can call 518-563-5460 or email to info@firstvieweyecare.com for further assistance.
High Peaks Dental suspending all non-emergent procedures
PLATTSBURGH — At the recommendation of government officials and state and national dental organizations, High Peaks Dental is temporarily suspending non-emergent dental procedures.
This includes routine cleanings and other restorative and cosmetic procedures.
During this time someone will constantly be available to answer the phone and respond to any questions regarding care availability.
Contact by phone at 518-563-8622 or by email at info@highpeaksdental.com.
Town of Clinton closes offices
CLINTON — The Town of Clinton offices will be closed until further notice.
JCEO/Outreach Center inquires can call the Plattsburgh Office at 518-561-6310.
Town of Clinton Highway Department staff has been reduced to half.
Any questions, call Town Supervisor Daniel LaClair at 518-569-3750 or Steven Matthews, Highway Superintendent, at 518-534-4998.
Schuyler Falls Town Office closed until further notice
SCHUYLER FALLS — Due to New York State mandate, the town of Schuyler falls offices will be closed until further notice.
There is a drop box outside the offices for anyone who wants to make a payment of any kind.
Any questions or concerns, please contact Kevin Randall at 518-578-9476 or Sherm Hamel at 518-569-1631.
Town of Schuyler Falls court sessions canceled
SCHUYLER FALLS — Effective immediately, the Schuyler Falls Town Court will be canceling all sessions until further notice.
ESSEX COUNTY
Town offices closed
CHESTERFIELD — The Town of Chesterfield town office, town court and town garage are all closed to the public until further notice.
Call 518-834-9042 if you need any assistance.
Elizabethtown Town Hall to close to public
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Town Hall will be closed to the public, effective March 26 at 2 p.m.
Call 518-873-6555 or email clerk@etownny.com to make arrangements for any items you might need.
Payments by credit and debit cards can still be taken over the phone.
Hiking trail closed
WILLSBORO — Rattlesnake Mountain Lookout Trail is closed by the owners and the Town of Willsboro through the New York State on pause order.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Fort Covington town offices closed
FORT COVINGTON — The town offices here have been closed until further notice.
The Town Garage will be open to staff only.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR AND SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Amid the current global COVID-19 outbreak, the Press-Republican will be suspending the publication of both of our events calendars until further notice.
Please continue to send any event cancellations to news@pressrepublican.com.
