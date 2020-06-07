PLATTSBURGH — As concerns about COVID-19 continue, cancellations and closures stream in from a variety of presenters, businesses and organizations.
Here is a list of cancellations and postponements with statements from the organizations.
EVENT CANCELLATIONS
Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York cancels summer camps
ALBANY — Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York announced May 15 that it will not be holding traditional summer camp this season due to ongoing concerns for the health and safety of its campers, staff and families.
The decision was made in large part due to the lack of time to plan for all guidelines required to host camp as it falls under the fourth stage of New York State’s multi-phased economic restart plan and therefore would not allow for adequate preparation for the camp season.
The group plans to continue to offer virtual programs for girls throughout the summer, focusing on building skills, having fun and learning to adapt in the new world we are all facing this summer. More information about virtual summer camp programs will be made available later this spring.
GSNENY is offering those who have already registered for camp multiple refund options for those who have made payments. Information is available on the scouts' website. Refunds will be processed over the next several weeks.
CLINTON COUNTY
Alumni Association to cancels banquet
MOOERS — The Mooers High School Alumni Association has canceled the annual alumni banquet because of the coronavirus.
The Class of 1970 will celebrate next year along with the class of 1971.
Energy board cancels meetings
CLINTON — The Churubusco Alternate Energy Board will not have any meetings until further notice.
Senior luncheons and meetings canceled
CHAZY — The Chazy-West Chazy Senior Citizens monthly luncheon & meetings are cancelled until further notice.
Club monthly meeting canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The June meeting of the Outbackriders ATV Club has been canceled.
Senior citizens group cancels, reschedules events
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Senior Citizens "Busy B's" have cancelled the June luncheon cruise on Lake George, the July trip to see the musical Matilda at the Flynn Theater and the August trip to the Depot Theater.
Contact John Clancy at 518-561-2169 for questions about the trips.
Brewforce event postponed
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Brewforce Festival originally scheduled for June 13 has been canceled.
It had been rescheduled for August 1, but organizers decided to cancel
Full refunds will be sent to ticket-holders.
Dozer fest canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Kiwanis Breakfast Club and Upstone Materials have announced that Dozer Fest 2020 will be canceled.
The fourteenth year of Dozer Fest was scheduled for June 6. Organizers anticipate a return of the event in 2021.
Relay events canceled
LAKE PLACID — The American Cancer Society has cancelled all person to person relays and events through June 2020.
The Tri Lakes Relay for Life and Bark for Life scheduled for June 6 has been Cancelled.
Other options like a virtual relay or a later date are being explored.
Teacher's association luncheon canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The Retired Educators of NY luncheon scheduled for June 4 at the American Legion on Quarry Road in Plattsburgh has been cancelled.
It is hoped the group can meet again in September for its regularly scheduled fall meeting.
'Park-a-Palooza' event canceled
CHAZY — The Third Annual West Chazy Park-a-Palooza scheduled for Sunday, June 7 has been cancelled.
Cadyville Field Day canceled
CADYVILLE — The Cadyville Fire Department has decided to cancel the Annual Cadyville Field Day scheduled for June 14.
The department is looking forward to holding the event next June.
Golf tournament canceled
PERU — The 34th Annual St. Augustine’s Knights of Columbus Bill McBride Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament scheduled for June 19 at Adirondack and Country Club has been canceled.
The Peru Knights thank all past tournament sponsors and participants and look forward to hosting the tournament in 2021. If conditions permit, an informal golf day may be scheduled later this year.
Senior Citizens Council cancels event
PLATTSBURGH — The Senior Citizens Council "Six over Seventy" event, originally scheduled for June 24, will be cancelled for this year.
The group will hold the event again in 2021.
Barbecue canceled
ROUSES POINT — The annual Rouses Point Fire Department Chicken BBQ scheduled for June 28 has been canceled.
Summer concerts canceled
ROUSES POINT — The Rouses Point Stage Committee has canceled the 2020 Summer Concert Programs scheduled for the Samuel de Champlain Stage at the Rouses Point Civic Center because of the coronavirus.
ESSEX COUNTY
Sinfonietta cancels season, pushes planned performances to 2021
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Sinfonietta Board of Directors have postponed the 2020 performance season “See the Music” to the summer of 2021.
In making this announcement Robin Baxter, president of the orchestra’s board of director’s said, “Given the likelihood that public health recommendations on social distancing will extend through the summer, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our planned 2020 summer season until 2021."
This cancellation will mark only the second time since 1917 that the ensemble which is now the Lake Placid Sinfonietta has not performed.
Newly appointed Music Director, Stuart Malina, expressed his sadness at cancelling the season.
“After the months of planning what would have been my first season leading this marvelous group of musicians, it is heartbreaking to cancel. I am sad for the players, for myself and for our loyal supporters. Having said that, the greater good and the health and well-being of our community must be the driving force in our decision making. We will be back making beautiful music and entertaining the music lovers of the Adirondacks next year.”
Updates on the exact schedule and programming will be posted as soon as possible on the orchestra’s website, www.lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
EVENT POSTPONEMENTS
CLINTON COUNTY
Runabout Rendezvous’ Postponed Until 2021
SARANAC LAKE — The Annual Runabout Rendezvous sponsored by Spencer Boatworks and Woodward Boat Shop has been postponed until July 10, 2021.
Due to the ongoing pandemic and the closure of the boat launch for construction, organizers Chris Woodward and Jay Annis have postponed the event to ensure the safety of attendees.
The organizers would like to thank the Village of Saranac Lake, volunteers, and local supporters, and are looking forward to seeing everyone at next year’s event.
Please contact Jay Annis at Spencer Boatworks at 518-891-5828 or email jayannis@spencerboatworks.com or Chris Woodward at Woodward Boat Shop at 518-891-3961 with any questions. For more information about Spencer Boatworks visit www.spencerboatworks.wordpress.com.
Barbecue postponed
ROUSES POINT — The Rouses Point Sportsmen's Club is postponing its Annual Bar-B-Que on the Pier.
It has been rescheduled for September 12.
Town of Beekmantown postpones all bicentennial events
BEEKMANTOWN — All events recognizing the Town of Beekmantown Bicentennial have been postponed until further notice.
Any event postponed at this time will be rescheduled at a later date.
Car group postpones weekly meetings
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Classics Car Group is postponing their Friday Night Cruis'ns at Skyway Plaza in Plattsburgh until restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak have been lifted.
SERVICE CLOSURES
CCHA closed to public, available for research inquiries
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Historical Association Museum will remain closed to the public indefinitely, and has postponed all events until further notice.
In addition, the opening of the Bluff Point Lighthouse is also on hold.
CCHA staffers are working from home on the museum’s collections and administrative tasks, and are available for research help. The Association's FaceBook pages remain active and research inquiries may be sent to director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
JCEO Head Start Centers closed
PLATTSBURGH — All JCEO Head Start Centers in Clinton and Franklin counties are closed.
A release from the organization said that they have not made any major changes to programs, services or centers but that changes will be coming and the public will be notified at that time.
CLINTON COUNTY
Dental office closed
PLATTSBURGH — Donald W. Davison DDS dental office will remain closed for now.
Visit davisondds.com for updates.
ESSEX COUNTY
Hiking trail closed
WILLSBORO — Rattlesnake Mountain Lookout Trail is closed by the owners and the Town of Willsboro through the New York State on pause order.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR AND SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Amid the current global COVID-19 outbreak, the Press-Republican will be suspending the publication of both of our events calendars until further notice.
Please continue to send any event cancellations to news@pressrepublican.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.