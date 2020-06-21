PLATTSBURGH — As concerns about COVID-19 continue, cancellations and closures stream in from a variety of presenters, businesses and organizations.
Here is a list of cancellations and postponements with statements from the organizations.
EVENT CANCELLATIONS
CLINTON COUNTY
Senior citizens group cancels, reschedules events
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Senior Citizens "Busy B's" have cancelled the June luncheon cruise on Lake George, the July trip to see the musical Matilda at the Flynn Theater and the August trip to the Depot Theater.
Contact John Clancy at 518-561-2169 for questions about the trips.
Senior Citizens Council cancels event
PLATTSBURGH — The Senior Citizens Council "Six over Seventy" event, originally scheduled for June 24, will be cancelled for this year.
The group will hold the event again in 2021.
Barbecue canceled
ROUSES POINT — The annual Rouses Point Fire Department Chicken BBQ scheduled for June 28 has been canceled.
Summer concerts canceled
ROUSES POINT — The Rouses Point Stage Committee has canceled the 2020 Summer Concert Programs scheduled for the Samuel de Champlain Stage at the Rouses Point Civic Center because of the coronavirus.
EVENT POSTPONEMENTS
CLINTON COUNTY
Runabout Rendezvous’ Postponed Until 2021
SARANAC LAKE — The Annual Runabout Rendezvous sponsored by Spencer Boatworks and Woodward Boat Shop has been postponed until July 10, 2021.
Due to the ongoing pandemic and the closure of the boat launch for construction, organizers Chris Woodward and Jay Annis have postponed the event to ensure the safety of attendees.
The organizers would like to thank the Village of Saranac Lake, volunteers, and local supporters, and are looking forward to seeing everyone at next year’s event.
Please contact Jay Annis at Spencer Boatworks at 518-891-5828 or email jayannis@spencerboatworks.com or Chris Woodward at Woodward Boat Shop at 518-891-3961 with any questions. For more information about Spencer Boatworks visit www.spencerboatworks.wordpress.com.
Golf tournament postponed to next year
PLATTSBURGH — The Elmore SPCA Golf Tournament scheduled for July 19 at the Barracks Golf Course has been postponed until July 2021.
Organizers thank everyone who provided sponsorship support, and raffle prizes for the event.
Barbecue postponed
ROUSES POINT — The Rouses Point Sportsmen's Club is postponing its Annual Bar-B-Que on the Pier.
It has been rescheduled for September 12.
Town of Beekmantown postpones all bicentennial events
BEEKMANTOWN — All events recognizing the Town of Beekmantown Bicentennial have been postponed until further notice.
Any event postponed at this time will be rescheduled at a later date.
SERVICE CLOSURES
CCHA closed to public, available for research inquiries
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Historical Association Museum will remain closed to the public indefinitely, and has postponed all events until further notice.
In addition, the opening of the Bluff Point Lighthouse is also on hold.
CCHA staffers are working from home on the museum’s collections and administrative tasks, and are available for research help. The Association's FaceBook pages remain active and research inquiries may be sent to director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
JCEO Head Start Centers closed
PLATTSBURGH — All JCEO Head Start Centers in Clinton and Franklin counties are closed.
A release from the organization said that they have not made any major changes to programs, services or centers but that changes will be coming and the public will be notified at that time.
CLINTON COUNTY
Dental office closed
PLATTSBURGH — Donald W. Davison DDS dental office will remain closed for now.
Visit davisondds.com for updates.
ESSEX COUNTY
Hiking trail closed
WILLSBORO — Rattlesnake Mountain Lookout Trail is closed by the owners and the Town of Willsboro through the New York State on pause order.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR AND SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Amid the current global COVID-19 outbreak, the Press-Republican will be suspending the publication of both of our events calendars until further notice.
Please continue to send any event cancellations to news@pressrepublican.com.
