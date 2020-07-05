PLATTSBURGH — As concerns about COVID-19 continue, cancellations and closures stream in from a variety of presenters, businesses and organizations.
Here is a list of cancellations and postponements with statements from the organizations.
EVENT CANCELLATIONS
CLINTON COUNTY
Summer concerts canceled
ROUSES POINT — The Rouses Point Stage Committee has canceled the 2020 Summer Concert Programs scheduled for the Samuel de Champlain Stage at the Rouses Point Civic Center because of the coronavirus.
Club meeting cancelled
PLATTSBURGH — The Outbackriders ATV Club meeting, set for July 13, has been cancelled.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Tupper Arts cancels concerts; postpones Kids’ Shows to 2021
TUPPER LAKE — The Board of Tupper Arts has canceled the July 3 performance of the band Late Earth, which was to precede fireworks and kick off the 2020 Summer Sunset Series.
Additionally, the next scheduled concert in the lineup has been postponed to 2021. Rez Pony, a rock band from the Akwesasne Reservation, was to have performed on Monday, July 6.
The July 3 festivities, “Tupper Celebrates the Fourth,” were originally scheduled to include the 10th Mountain Division Band from Fort Drum and conclude with fireworks. The Fort Drum band withdrew from all of its summer activities in May, and the fireworks were moved on Friday to July 4 by the Village of Tupper Lake and Chamber of Commerce on Friday.
The remaining performances of the Summer Sunset Series are currently still scheduled, except for Shakespeare in the Parks, which will return in 2021. A decision whether to postpone the entire series to 2021 will be made next week.
Additionally, the Tupper Arts Board has decided to postpone its 2020 Little Loggers Kids’ Shows to 2021.
Three of the six scheduled acts in this series had already cancelled. They will all be rescheduled for 2021.
EVENT POSTPONEMENTS
ESSEX COUNTY
Rabin Memorial Golf Tournament postponed until 2021
PORT KENT — The 16th Annual Mark and Pearlie Rabin Memorial Golf Tournament will not take place in 2020 and is postponed until July 2021.
The 4-person scramble will be held in July of 2021 at Harmony Golf Club, with the proceeds going to the Mark Rabin Memorial Scholarship Endowment for marketing students.
For more information or to be added to the mailing list, contact Dr. Nancy Church, tournament director, at churchnj@plattsburgh.edu.
'Ride to Remember' event postponed
PLATTSBURGH — The 15th annual Ride to Remember, Alzheimer’s benefit, originally scheduled for July 11, has been postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Donations are still being accepted at this time as we prepare for the next Ride to Remember.
Please contact Kathleen Freeman if you would like to donate by calling 518-569-0014 or go to the Ride to Remember Facebook page and click on the First giving link.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR, SIGHTS AND SOUNDS AND ON COURSE
As New York state continues to reopen, the Press-Republican will be bringing back the Community Calendar, Sights and Sounds and On Course calendars.
If you have any in-person or virtual events you'd like put in the calendars, please send them to news@pressrepublican.com.
