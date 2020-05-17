PLATTSBURGH — As concerns about COVID-19 continue, cancellations and closures stream in from a variety of presenters, businesses and organizations.
Here is a list of cancellations and postponements with statements from the organizations.
EVENT CANCELLATIONS
Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York cancels summer camps
ALBANY — Girl Scouts of Northeastern New York announced May 15 that it will not be holding traditional summer camp this season due to ongoing concerns for the health and safety of its campers, staff and families.
The decision was made in large part due to the lack of time to plan for all guidelines required to host camp as it falls under the fourth stage of New York State’s multi-phased economic restart plan and therefore would not allow for adequate preparation for the camp season.
The group plans to continue to offer virtual programs for girls throughout the summer, focusing on building skills, having fun and learning to adapt in the new world we are all facing this summer. More information about virtual summer camp programs will be made available later this spring.
GSNENY is offering those who have already registered for camp multiple refund options for those who have made payments. Information is available on the scouts' website. Refunds will be processed over the next several weeks.
CLINTON COUNTY
Energy board cancels meetings
CLINTON — The Churubusco Alternate Energy Board will not have any meetings until further notice.
Senior luncheons and meetings canceled
CHAZY — The Chazy-West Chazy Senior Citizens monthly luncheon & meetings are cancelled until further notice.
Senior citizens group cancels, reschedules events
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Senior Citizens "Busy B's" have cancelled their spring dinner at the Butcher Block scheduled for May 17 and the potluck dinner scheduled for June 4.
They have also cancelled the June luncheon cruise on Lake George, the July trip to see the musical Matilda at the Flynn Theater and the August trip to the Depot Theater.
Contact John Clancy at 518-561-2169 for questions about the trips.
Federation meeting canceled
LYON MOUNTAIN — The Adirondack Federation of Sports Clubs Inc. meeting scheduled for May 20 at the Lyon Mountain American Legion is canceled.
The next scheduled meeting will be held there on September 16. Any further questions, call 518-293-7332.
Bazaar canceled
CHAMPLAIN — The Annual St. Mary's Bazaar in Champlain scheduled for Saturday and Sunday May 23 and 24 has been cancelled.
Parade canceled
CHAZY — The American Legion Post 769 in Chazy has canceled its annual Memorial Day Parade scheduled for May 24.
Dozer fest canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Kiwanis Breakfast Club and Upstone Materials have announced that Dozer Fest 2020 will be canceled.
The fourteenth year of Dozer Fest was scheduled for June 6. Organizers anticipate a return of the event in 2021.
Relay events canceled
LAKE PLACID — The American Cancer Society has cancelled all person to person relays and events through June 2020.
The Tri Lakes Relay for Life and Bark for Life scheduled for June 6 has been Cancelled.
Other options like a virtual relay or a later date are being explored.
'Park-a-Palooza' event canceled
CHAZY — The Third Annual West Chazy Park-a-Palooza scheduled for Sunday, June 7 has been cancelled.
Golf tournament canceled
PERU — The 34th Annual St. Augustine’s Knights of Columbus Bill McBride Jr. Memorial Golf Tournament scheduled for June 19 at Adirondack and Country Club has been canceled.
The Peru Knights thank all past tournament sponsors and participants and look forward to hosting the tournament in 2021. If conditions permit, an informal golf day may be scheduled later this year.
Senior Citizens Council cancels event
PLATTSBURGH — The Senior Citizens Council "Six over Seventy" event, originally scheduled for June 24, will be cancelled for this year.
The group will hold the event again in 2021.
ESSEX COUNTY
Board of education cancels meeting
WESTPORT — The Boquet Valley Central School District has cancelled its special meeting scheduled for May 18.
Sinfonietta cancels season, pushes planned performances to 2021
LAKE PLACID — The Lake Placid Sinfonietta Board of Directors have postponed the 2020 performance season “See the Music” to the summer of 2021.
In making this announcement Robin Baxter, president of the orchestra’s board of director’s said, “Given the likelihood that public health recommendations on social distancing will extend through the summer, we have made the difficult decision to postpone our planned 2020 summer season until 2021."
This cancellation will mark only the second time since 1917 that the ensemble which is now the Lake Placid Sinfonietta has not performed.
Newly appointed Music Director, Stuart Malina, expressed his sadness at cancelling the season.
“After the months of planning what would have been my first season leading this marvelous group of musicians, it is heartbreaking to cancel. I am sad for the players, for myself and for our loyal supporters. Having said that, the greater good and the health and well-being of our community must be the driving force in our decision making. We will be back making beautiful music and entertaining the music lovers of the Adirondacks next year.”
Updates on the exact schedule and programming will be posted as soon as possible on the orchestra’s website, www.lakeplacidsinfonietta.org.
Parade canceled
HAGUE — The Hague Memorial Day Parade originally scheduled for May 23 has been canceled.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Memorial Day parade canceled
MALONE — Malone's 2020 Memorial Day parade and ceremonies have been cancelled.
Malone's veterans organizations will hold a brief program at Veterans Park, Main Street, Malone, on May 25 at 11 a.m.
Parade canceled
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Memorial Day parade and ceremony scheduled for Monday, May 25, in Elizabethtown are cancelled.
This applies to the ceremony at the Essex County Veterans Cemetery on Memorial Day morning as well.
EVENT POSTPONEMENTS
CLINTON COUNTY
Town of Beekmantown postpones all bicentennial events
BEEKMANTOWN — All events recognizing the Town of Beekmantown Bicentennial have been postponed until further notice.
Any event postponed at this time will be rescheduled at a later date.
Car group postpones weekly meetings
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Classics Car Group is postponing their Friday Night Cruis'ns at Skyway Plaza in Plattsburgh until restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak have been lifted.
Barbecue postponed
PERU — The Peru Rod & Gun Club is postponing its Memorial Day Chicken BBQ.
The new date is Sunday, Sept. 6 at noon.
Brewforce event postponed
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Brewforce Festival originally scheduled for June 13 has been postponed.
It has been rescheduled for August 1 and tickets can still be purchased on Eventbrite.
More information can be found on the Facebook event page of Plattsburgh Brewforce craft beer festival and on VALCOUR brewing facebook.
Cadyville Field Day postponed
CADYVILLE — The Cadyville Fire Department has decided to postpone the Annual Cadyville Field Day scheduled for June 14.
The Field Day Committee was able to secure commitments from support vendors for September 13, and is are tentatively planning on that date for the event
The department will make every effort to ensure the same quality event in September, a release said.
SERVICE CLOSURES
CCHA closed to public, available for research inquiries
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Historical Association Museum will remain closed to the public indefinitely, and has postponed all events until further notice.
In addition, the opening of the Bluff Point Lighthouse is also on hold.
CCHA staffers are working from home on the museum’s collections and administrative tasks, and are available for research help. The Association's FaceBook pages remain active and research inquiries may be sent to director@clintoncountyhistorical.org.
JCEO Head Start Centers closed
PLATTSBURGH — All JCEO Head Start Centers in Clinton and Franklin counties are closed.
A release from the organization said that they have not made any major changes to programs, services or centers but that changes will be coming and the public will be notified at that time.
CLINTON COUNTY
Town of Plattsburgh closes court office
PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Court Office is closed to the public until further notice.
Court sessions are also canceled until further notice.
All payments, tickets or correspondence must be mailed to the town offices.
Town of Clinton closes offices
CLINTON — The Town of Clinton offices will be closed until further notice.
JCEO/Outreach Center inquires can call the Plattsburgh Office at 518-561-6310.
Town of Clinton Highway Department staff has been reduced to half.
Any questions, call Town Supervisor Daniel LaClair at 518-569-3750 or Steven Matthews, Highway Superintendent, at 518-534-4998.
Schuyler Falls Town Office closed until further notice
SCHUYLER FALLS — Due to New York State mandate, the town of Schuyler falls offices will be closed until further notice.
There is a drop box outside the offices for anyone who wants to make a payment of any kind.
Any questions or concerns, please contact Kevin Randall at 518-578-9476 or Sherm Hamel at 518-569-1631.
Town of Schuyler Falls court sessions canceled
SCHUYLER FALLS — Effective immediately, the Schuyler Falls Town Court will be canceling all sessions until further notice.
ESSEX COUNTY
Town offices closed
CHESTERFIELD — The Town of Chesterfield town office, town court and town garage are all closed to the public until further notice.
Call 518-834-9042 if you need any assistance.
Town hall closed to public
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Town Hall is closed to the public.
Call 518-873-6555 or email clerk@etownny.com to make arrangements for any items you might need.
Payments by credit and debit cards can still be taken over the phone.
Hiking trail closed
WILLSBORO — Rattlesnake Mountain Lookout Trail is closed by the owners and the Town of Willsboro through the New York State on pause order.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Fort Covington town offices closed
FORT COVINGTON — The town offices here have been closed until further notice.
The Town Garage will be open to staff only.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR AND SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Amid the current global COVID-19 outbreak, the Press-Republican will be suspending the publication of both of our events calendars until further notice.
Please continue to send any event cancellations to news@pressrepublican.com.
