PLATTSBURGH — As concerns about COVID-19 continue, cancellations and closures stream in from a variety of presenters, businesses and organizations.
Here is a list of cancellations and postponements with statements from the organizations.
SERVICE CLOSURES
Library closes to public
DANNEMORA — Dannemora Free Library has closed to the public until further notice.
Check for updates through its Facebook page.
In an effort to be available for census response as well as online learning, the library’s WiFi is available in the building’s parking lot. Users can access WiFi by logging in as guest.
Town offices closed
CHESTERFIELD — The Town of Chesterfield town office, town court and town garage are all closed to the public until further notice.
Call 518-834-9042 if you need any assistance.
Schuyler Falls Town Office closed until further notice
SCHUYLER FALLS — Due to New York State mandate, the town of Schuyler falls offices will be closed until further notice.
There is a drop box outside the offices for anyone who wants to make a payment of any kind.
Any questions or concerns, please contact Kevin Randall at 518-578-9476 or Sherm Hamel at 518-569-1631.
Town of Plattsburgh closes court office
PLATTSBURGH — Effective March 23, the Town of Plattsburgh Court Office is closed to the public until further notice.
Court sessions are also canceled until further notice.
All payments, tickets or correspondence must be mailed to the town offices.
Elizabethtown Town Hall to close to public
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Town Hall will be closed to the public, effective March 26 at 2 p.m.
Call 518-873-6555 or email clerk@etownny.com to make arrangements for any items you might need.
Payments by credit and debit cards can still be taken over the phone.
Town of Ellenburg closes offices
ELLENBURG — The town of Ellenburg has closed all offices until April 1.
The town's courts are closed until May 1.
Please be advised that this may change depending on the situation.
If any individual needs assistance, call 518-534-6201.
JCEO Head Start Centers closed
PLATTSBURGH — All JCEO Head Start Centers in Clinton and Franklin counties are closed.
A release from the organization said that they have not made any major changes to programs, services or centers but that changes will be coming and the public will be notified at that time.
Chazy After School and Preschool Program closes
CHAZY — The Chazy After School and Preschool Program has been closed.
It will be closed through April 19.
Fort Covington town offices closed
FORT COVINGTON — The town offices here have been closed until further notice.
The Town Garage will be open to staff only.
Clinton Town Court suspends court nights
CLINTON — The Clinton Town Court is suspending court nights until May 19 to comply with the Office of the Court Administration's 45-day postponements.
The town court will continue to receive phone calls, mail and fine and fee payments.
Chazy Town Court cancels sessions
CHAZY — Chazy Town Court sessions will be canceled until further notice.
The Court office is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 10 am to noon.
Anyone with concerns can call 518-846-7544 ext 1.
NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery closing doors
SARANAC LAKE — Effective Tuesday, March 17, the NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery is closing until further notice.
Date of reopening will depend on recommendations at the state and federal level, according to a release from the gallery.
Cornell Cooperative Extension closes offices, cancels all events
LEWIS — The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren and Essex counties have suspended all on-site and off-site programs, workshops & 4-H activities, including 4-H Club meetings, until further notice.
The extension's offices will be closed to the public, including the group's volunteers, beginning at noon on Wednesday, March 18, until further notice.
If you have questions that require immediate attention, contact the following emails or phone numbers:
General Inquiries – warren@cornell.edu, 518-668-4881
James Seeley – Executive Director jas744@cornell.edu, 518-668-4881
John Bowe, 4-H Youth Development – jfb32@cornell.edu, 518-668-4881
All OneWorkSource Centers in North Country closed
PLATTSBURGH – The North Country’s OneWorkSource Centers are closed.
Individuals can still access unemployment insurance services as staff at the OneWorkSource Center are on hand to assist individuals affected by the shutdowns due to COVID-19.
The closure of the OneWorkSource Centers in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties is in response to Governor Cuomo’s request that centers be closed and appointments at career centers in New York State be canceled until further notice.
Customers receiving unemployment insurance benefits will not be impacted and should continue to file for weekly benefits as normal. All appointments will be rescheduled later. Customers will receive a follow-up letter or phone call with additional information later.
Additionally, individuals needing to file for unemployment insurance need to call the state Department of Labor at 1-888-209-8124 or can access their NY Government Assist account at 1-800-833-3000.
Although in-person appointments have been cancelled, you can call your local OneWorkSource Center for any questions. The numbers are as followed:
Clinton County – 518-561-0430
Franklin County – 518-481-5755
Essex County – 518-873-3207
FirstView Eye Care closed to all non-emergent appointments
PLATTSBURGH — FirstView Eye Care is closed until NYS and CDC COVID-19 guidelines allow.
Patients will be notified at that time.
For medical eye emergencies, emergency glasses replacement or contact lens ordering, patients can call 518-563-5460 or email to info@firstvieweyecare.com for further assistance.
High Peaks Dental suspending all non-emergent procedures
PLATTSBURGH — At the recommendation of government officials and state and national dental organizations, High Peaks Dental is temporarily suspending non-emergent dental procedures.
This includes routine cleanings and other restorative and cosmetic procedures.
During this time someone will constantly be available to answer the phone and respond to any questions regarding care availability.
Contact by phone at 518-563-8622 or by email at info@highpeaksdental.com.
Town of Clinton closes offices
CLINTON — The Town of Clinton offices will be closed until further notice.
JCEO/Outreach Center inquires can call the Plattsburgh Office at 518-561-6310.
Town of Clinton Highway Department staff has been reduced to half.
Any questions, call Town Supervisor Daniel LaClair at 518-569-3750 or Steven Matthews, Highway Superintendent, at 518-534-4998.
Town of Schuyler Falls court sessions canceled
SCHUYLER FALLS — Effective immediately, the Schuyler Falls Town Court will be canceling all sessions until further notice.
Peru Community Church Suspends Worship Services & Gatherings
PERU — Peru Community Church has suspended worship services, classes, activities and other gatherings for a period of time to help protect the most vulnerable and to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
This includes the Palm Sunday Brunch.
Live and Let Live AA group has been invited to continue to meet on Monday evenings. Regular cleaning and sanitizing will continue to be done.
Access to buildings is restricted, but you can reach the church office at 518-643-8641, www.perucommunitychurch.com or on Facebook.
Village Mercantile temporarily closes
SARANAC LAKE — The Village Mercantile will temporarily close its store at 97 Main St.
The store will continue to serve our customers by phone, email and through our website villagemerc.com.
It will maintain a skeleton staff to offer personal shopping assistance to our customers by phone or email with local delivery and curbside pickup options.
The phone lines will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and all voice or email messages outside these hours will be responded to as quickly as possible.
Call or email for details at 518-354-8173; terry@ community-store.org or online at villagemerc.com
Three Steeples United Methodist Church cancels services
CHAMPLAIN — The Three Steeples U.M. Church leadership will be following the advice of Bishop Webb, Superintendent Earthrowl and civil authorities in canceling all worship services, studies, and unnecessary meeting through at least the end of March.
The church will continue to monitor the situation and announce a decision about Palm Sunday, Easter and beyond by the beginning of April.
EVENT CANCELLATIONS
Kiwanis Noon Club meetings canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club will not be holding meetings for the foreseeable future.
The group will send out a bulletins to keep people updated on any Kiwanis news and is aiming to re-schedule the meetings' guest speakers.
Energy board cancels meetings
CLINTON — The Churubusco Alternate Energy Board will not have any meetings until further notice.
Senior luncheons and meetings canceled
CHAZY — The Chazy-West Chazy Senior Citizens monthly luncheon & meetings are cancelled until May 14.
Fire district meeting canceled
WEST CHAZY — The West Chazy Fire District Commissioners meeting scheduled for April 6 has been canceled.
It will not be rescheduled.
ELLENBURG — The Ellenburg Center Fire District meeting scheduled April 7 at 6 p.m. has been canceled.
Acoustic jam canceled
LONG LAKE — The April Acoustic Jam has been cancelled.
If you have any questions, comments or suggestions, email longlakejamsessions@gmail.com.
Town council meeting canceled
CLINTON — The Town of Clinton's monthly council meeting scheduled for April 8 at Town Hall has been cancelled due to the current circumstances.
The town will resume its monthly meetings in May.
Club meeting canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The Outbackriders ATV Club meeting scheduled for April 13 has been canceled.
Fire district meeting canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The South Plattsburgh Fire District has canceled its regular meeting scheduled for Wednesday, April 14 at 5:30 p.m.
"Glengarry Bhoys" Concert canceled
CHATEAUGAY — The Glengarry Bhoys concert scheduled for April 17 at the Chateaugay Town Hall has been canceled.
Organizers hope to reschedule.
Spaghetti dinner canceled
CONSTABLE — The spaghetti dinner originally scheduled for April 18 here at the Westville Fire Department has been canceled.
Organizers hope to reschedule.
Senior Citizens Council cancels event
PLATTSBURGH — The Senior Citizens Council "Six over Seventy" event, originally scheduled for June 24, will be cancelled for this year.
The group will hold the event again in 2021.
EVENT POSTPONEMENTS
Elmore SPCA Easter Basket Raffle postponed
AUSABLE FORKS — The Elmore SPCA's annual Easter Basket Raffle will be temporarily suspended due to health safely concerns associated with COVID-19.
Anyone who has purchased raffle tickets will be part of the drawing when the Raffle resumes. Raffle tickets are still available through the mail.
Please send a check made out to "Elmore SPCA" and send to:
Vickie Trombley
12 Rolling Mill Hill Road
Au Sable Forks, NY 12912
Board of Fire Commissioners postpones meeting
ALTONA — Due to the current situation surrounding COVID-19, the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Altona Fire District have postponed the April 6 Corporations Meeting until further notice.
ADK Mountain Club postpones meetings
PLATTSBURGH — The Algonquin Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club is postponing two upcoming events.
The Executive Committee meeting scheduled for April 8 at the Plattsburgh City Library will be held at a later date.
The program and meeting featuring Bill Killon’s film, “When I Come Home,” scheduled for April 10 is postponed and will be rescheduled at a later date as well.
Mooers Fire Dept. Easter Raffle postponed
MOOERS — The Mooers Volunteer Fire Department's 9th annual Easter Raffle that was to be held on Saturday, April 4 at the Mooers Fire Station has been postponed.
Fashion show canceled
MALONE — The Franklin District Order of the Eastern Star Fashion Show originally scheduled for April 4 has been canceled at this time.
Board of Education meeting postponed
CLINTONVILLE — The AuSable Valley Central School Board of Education meeting scheduled for April 8 has been postponed.
It will now be held on April 22 at 6 p.m. until further notice or update.
Breakfast postponed
ROUSES POINT — The Rouses Point Fire Department spring breakfast originally scheduled for April 19 has been postponed.
Pancake breakfasts postponed
PLATTSBURGH — Sangers and the North Country Squares Dance Club are postponing their 50th Annual pancake breakfasts scheduled for April 18 and 19.
A future date is to be announced.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR AND SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Amid the current global COVID-19 outbreak, the Press-Republican will be suspending the publication of both of our events calendars until further notice.
Please continue to send any event cancellations to news@pressrepublican.com.
