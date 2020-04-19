PLATTSBURGH — As concerns about COVID-19 continue, cancellations and closures stream in from a variety of presenters, businesses and organizations.
Here is a list of cancellations and postponements with statements from the organizations.
SERVICE CLOSURES
Libraries closed to public
PLATTSBURGH — All libraries in the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library system are closed.
Check cefls.org to see which libraries in the system have open wifi.
JCEO Head Start Centers closed
PLATTSBURGH — All JCEO Head Start Centers in Clinton and Franklin counties are closed.
A release from the organization said that they have not made any major changes to programs, services or centers but that changes will be coming and the public will be notified at that time.
All OneWorkSource Centers in North Country closed
PLATTSBURGH – The North Country’s OneWorkSource Centers are closed.
Individuals can still access unemployment insurance services as staff at the OneWorkSource Center are on hand to assist individuals affected by the shutdowns due to COVID-19.
The closure of the OneWorkSource Centers in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties is in response to Governor Cuomo’s request that centers be closed and appointments at career centers in New York State be canceled until further notice.
Customers receiving unemployment insurance benefits will not be impacted and should continue to file for weekly benefits as normal. All appointments will be rescheduled later. Customers will receive a follow-up letter or phone call with additional information later.
Additionally, individuals needing to file for unemployment insurance need to call the state Department of Labor at 1-888-209-8124 or can access their NY Government Assist account at 1-800-833-3000.
Although in-person appointments have been cancelled, you can call your local OneWorkSource Center for any questions. The numbers are as followed:
Clinton County – 518-561-0430
Franklin County – 518-481-5755
Essex County – 518-873-3207
CLINTON COUNTY
Town of Plattsburgh closes court office
PLATTSBURGH — Effective March 23, the Town of Plattsburgh Court Office is closed to the public until further notice.
Court sessions are also canceled until further notice.
All payments, tickets or correspondence must be mailed to the town offices.
Chazy After School and Preschool Program closes
CHAZY — The Chazy After School and Preschool Program has been closed.
It will be closed through May 15.
Clinton Town Court suspends court nights
CLINTON — The Clinton Town Court is suspending court nights until May 19 to comply with the Office of the Court Administration's 45-day postponements.
The town court will continue to receive phone calls, mail and fine and fee payments.
Chazy Town Court cancels sessions
CHAZY — Chazy Town Court sessions will be canceled until further notice.
The Court office is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 10 am to noon.
Anyone with concerns can call 518-846-7544 ext 1.
FirstView Eye Care closed to all non-emergent appointments
PLATTSBURGH — FirstView Eye Care is closed until NYS and CDC COVID-19 guidelines allow.
Patients will be notified at that time.
For medical eye emergencies, emergency glasses replacement or contact lens ordering, patients can call 518-563-5460 or email to info@firstvieweyecare.com for further assistance.
High Peaks Dental suspending all non-emergent procedures
PLATTSBURGH — At the recommendation of government officials and state and national dental organizations, High Peaks Dental is temporarily suspending non-emergent dental procedures.
This includes routine cleanings and other restorative and cosmetic procedures.
During this time someone will constantly be available to answer the phone and respond to any questions regarding care availability.
Contact by phone at 518-563-8622 or by email at info@highpeaksdental.com.
Town of Clinton closes offices
CLINTON — The Town of Clinton offices will be closed until further notice.
JCEO/Outreach Center inquires can call the Plattsburgh Office at 518-561-6310.
Town of Clinton Highway Department staff has been reduced to half.
Any questions, call Town Supervisor Daniel LaClair at 518-569-3750 or Steven Matthews, Highway Superintendent, at 518-534-4998.
Schuyler Falls Town Office closed until further notice
SCHUYLER FALLS — Due to New York State mandate, the town of Schuyler falls offices will be closed until further notice.
There is a drop box outside the offices for anyone who wants to make a payment of any kind.
Any questions or concerns, please contact Kevin Randall at 518-578-9476 or Sherm Hamel at 518-569-1631.
Town of Schuyler Falls court sessions canceled
SCHUYLER FALLS — Effective immediately, the Schuyler Falls Town Court will be canceling all sessions until further notice.
ESSEX COUNTY
Town offices closed
CHESTERFIELD — The Town of Chesterfield town office, town court and town garage are all closed to the public until further notice.
Call 518-834-9042 if you need any assistance.
Elizabethtown Town Hall to close to public
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Town Hall will be closed to the public, effective March 26 at 2 p.m.
Call 518-873-6555 or email clerk@etownny.com to make arrangements for any items you might need.
Payments by credit and debit cards can still be taken over the phone.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Fort Covington town offices closed
FORT COVINGTON — The town offices here have been closed until further notice.
The Town Garage will be open to staff only.
EVENT CANCELLATIONS
CLINTON COUNTY
Kiwanis Noon Club meetings canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club will not be holding meetings for the foreseeable future.
The group will send out a bulletins to keep people updated on any Kiwanis news and is aiming to re-schedule the meetings' guest speakers.
Energy board cancels meetings
CLINTON — The Churubusco Alternate Energy Board will not have any meetings until further notice.
Senior luncheons and meetings canceled
CHAZY — The Chazy-West Chazy Senior Citizens monthly luncheon & meetings are cancelled until May 14.
Town meeting canceled
DANNEMORA — The Town of Dannemora regular board meeting scheduled for April 22 has been cancelled.
The next meeting is scheduled for May 27 but is also subject to change.
All town offices and the Municipal Building continue to be closed to the public.
Senior citizens group cancels, reschedules events
BEEKMANTOWN — The Beekmantown Senior Citizens "Busy B's" have cancelled their spring dinner at the Butcher Block scheduled for May 17.
Their trip to the Flynn Theater to see "Matilda" has been rescheduled for July 12. Tickets will go on sale in June.
Contact John Clancy at 518-561-2169 for questions about the trip.
Dozer fest canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Kiwanis Breakfast Club and Upstone Materials have announced that Dozer Fest 2020 will be canceled.
The fourteenth year of Dozer Fest was scheduled for June 6. Organizers anticipate a return of the event in 2021.
Senior Citizens Council cancels event
PLATTSBURGH — The Senior Citizens Council "Six over Seventy" event, originally scheduled for June 24, will be cancelled for this year.
The group will hold the event again in 2021.
ESSEX COUNTY
Fire district meeting canceled
CHESTERFIELD — The regular meeting of the Board of Fire Commissioners of the Ausable-Chesterfield-Keeseville Joint Fire District scheduled for April 21 has been cancelled.
Parade canceled
HAGUE — The Hague Memorial Day Parade originally scheduled for May 23 has been canceled.
EVENT POSTPONEMENTS
Elmore SPCA Easter Basket Raffle postponed
AUSABLE FORKS — All in person sales of Elmore SPCA Easter Basket Raffle tickets have been postponed
However, in an effort to continue to raise money, Vickie Trombely is continuing her Basket raffle via the mail. The raffle offers four children’s basket full of educational and fun activities plus several gift cards and movie passes. There are also three blankets to be raffled, each with movie passes and gift cards.
New this year is a prize drawing for a Classic Tour of Ausable Chasm for four people
You may send a check made out to “Elmore SPCA” for raffle tickets -$5 for 8 tickets- directly to Trombley. Please include your phone number and mail your donation to:
12 Rolling Mill Hill Road
Au Sable Forks, NY. 12912
For more information or to a ask question, please call 518-647-5264
CLINTON COUNTY
Brewforce event postponed
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Brewforce Festival originally scheduled for June 13 has been postponed.
It has been rescheduled for August 1 and tickets can still be purchased on Eventbrite.
More information can be found on the Facebook event page of Plattsburgh Brewforce craft beer festival and on VALCOUR brewing facebook.
Cadyville Field Day postponed
CADYVILLE — The Cadyville Fire Department has decided to postpone the Annual Cadyville Field Day scheduled for June 14.
The Field Day Committee was able to secure commitments from support vendors for September 13, and is are tentatively planning on that date for the event.
The department will make every effort to ensure the same quality event in September, a release said.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR AND SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Amid the current global COVID-19 outbreak, the Press-Republican will be suspending the publication of both of our events calendars until further notice.
Please continue to send any event cancellations to news@pressrepublican.com.
