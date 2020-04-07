As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
36 positive cases
280 people tested for COVID-19
0 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
14 total positive cases (9 lab-confirmed, 5 suspect positive)
22 people under mandatory
quarantine
9 people under precautionary
quarantine
9 people in isolation
3 people recovered
Test results: 113 total
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
9 positive cases (22 suspect)
130 in isolation or quarantine
153 tests returned negative
0 deaths
PLATTSBURGH — Both the Essex and Franklin County Health Departments held steady in confirmed positive COVID-19 cases as of Monday.
Detailed information on both counties will be listed below.
ESSEX COUNTY
An update from the Essex County Health Department confirmed nine positive cases in the county, as well as five suspect positive cases.
A total of 113 tests have been administered in the county so far, the update said.
A suspect positive means that a healthcare provider has clinically determined that the patient is suspect for COVID-19, according to the update.
Nine individuals in the county are in isolation, the update said, while 22 others are in mandatory quarantine.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Franklin County Public Health Director Katie Strack announced a change in the reporting of COVID -19 confirmed cases Monday, saying that the confirmed cases total for the county will include suspect cases.
Suspect cases will include individuals that have had a confirmed primary contact with a known positive individual or an individual that is exhibiting the signs and symptoms of COVID-19 a release from Franklin County Public Health said.
The county has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 as well as an additional 22 suspect cases.
An additional 130 individuals are quarantined or isolated awaiting test results, the release said.
Additionally, 153 tests have been returned negative.
The Department of Public Health expects these statistics to increase dramatically in the coming days.
