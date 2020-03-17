PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Volunteers ready
LAKE PLACID — Over 70 parishioners at St. Agnes Parish here have volunteered to help people who may end up sick with COVID-19.
If you end up quarantined with the virus, the volunteers will run errands and bring food, juices or medicines to your home.
Anyone in need may contact St. Agnes by phone (518-523-2200) or by email stagnesch@roadrunner.com for assistance.
Town of Black Brook declares state of emergency
AUSABLE FORKS — As of noon Monday, the Town of Black Brook was placed under a State of Emergency.
This follows similar declarations at the federal, state and county levels.
Access to Essex County departments and resources adjusted
ELIZABETHTOWN — As a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, Essex County Board of Supervisors Chairman Shaun Gillilland is requesting that the public first telephone any Essex County Departments or Agencies before actually coming to their offices in an attempt to increase business/social distancing and to protect the well-being of both the public and County employees.
Essex County is requesting that only essential and necessary visits be made to County Agencies and offices.
Currently access to county agencies, including the Department of Motor Vehicles, Essex County Clerk, Essex County Department of Social Services, Essex County Mental Health and Essex County Health Department will not be impeded.
However, Gillilland is asking for the public’s help in trying to minimize contact.
Additionally, the Essex County Public Transportation system, which operates buses throughout the County and in Lake Placid, has now been suspended and will not be available to the public.
If you have any questions regarding COVID-19, visit the Essex County Website at essexcountyny.gov for additional information.
JCEO adjusts operations
PLATTSBURGH — Here are some changes that will be made throughout the JCEO system, until further notice.
Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake Outreach Centers are currently closed. If you need services, please contact our Malone Outreach at 518-483-7022.
Clinton County Outreach Centers are still open, at this time. Please call the center first for more information or potential restrictions. If you are unable to reach your local center, please call our main office at 518-561-6310 for Clinton County and 518-483-7022 for Franklin County.
The City of Plattsburgh Food Pantry at 54 Margaret St. will open at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 17. Number of persons allowed in will also be restricted.
We will not be accepting clothing or household donations until further notice.
We will no longer be doing in person interviews for HEAP, but phone interviews are available.
Dannemora Federal Credit Union locations to stay open
PLATTSBURGH — As the COVID-19 situation evolves and continues to impact New York State, the Dannemora Federal Credit Union is taking steps to ensure that both staff and members are safe while continuing to provide service to its members.
All credit union locations are open for regular business.
It is recommended that members who have not enrolled enroll in online banking to use digital channels when possible to help keep branch traffic to a minimum.
Champlain National Bank locations to stay open
PLATTSBURGH — Champlain National Bank locations will stay open, at least for now, according to a release.
Due to the Centers for Disease Control's social distancing recommendations, the bank wants to also remind customers that they can access services through the Champlain National Bank app.
Walmart adjusts hours
PLATTSBURGH — Walmart stores nationwide have adjusted their hours to accommodate cleaning and restocking.
They will now operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.