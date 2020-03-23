PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Clinton County Legislature moves to teleconference only meetings
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature will meet via teleconference March 25.
The meeting will be available to the public by audio feed.
Among the resolutions to be acted upon are: Authorizing employee phone reimbursement related to telephonic counseling, awarding bids for asphalt concrete materials and delivery for the years 2020 through 2022 and authorizing the county treasurer to establish appropriation and corresponding revenue for the Youth Scholarship Grant.
Clinton County Treasurer's Office closes to public
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Treasurer’s Office will be closed to the general public effective March 23.
Appointments can be made by calling 518-565-4730. The office encourages those needing to pay their March tax installment to mail it in as early as possible.
If you cannot pay early, the office encourages people to go to the post office and ask a clerk to hand postmark their payments if they are waiting until the last few days of March.
Installment payments can be made online.
Debit and credit cards do have a 2.5 percent fee that the county cannot waive, as the fee is charged by the third-party vendor who processes the payment.
Town of AuSable closes offices
AUSABLE — The AuSable Town Hall, Town Court and Highway Department are closed to visitors until further notice.
The doors will remain locked, but employees are working. Any business that can be done via phone, email or regular postal mail should be done through those avenues.
If a handicap placard, marriage license or death certificate is needed please call 518-834-9035 for necessary information.
If you need the Assessor, please call 518-834-4692.
If you need a Building permit application, one can be downloaded from the town website, www.townofausable.com. Go to departments, choose code enforcement and scroll down to the bottom to applications. Bill LaCount will be available by appointment please call 518-570-8258.
If you need the Highway Superintendent, Tim Kennedy he can be reached at 518-593-7108.
If you need the Dog Control Officer, Marck Hrycyk, he can be reached at 518-570-6557.
Contact the Town Offices with any other questions or concerns that you may have.
Alice Hyde Medical Center establishes informational call center
MALONE — The Alice Hyde Medical Center has launched a COVID-19 Call Center available to employees and members of the community who have questions about the virus, AHMC policies and procedures during the outbreak, and home health management.
The call center is available Monday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. by calling 518-481-2700. Staff at the call center are available to answer general questions, and can connect callers with clinical experts if their questions or concerns should be addressed by a registered nurse or primary care provider.
For more information on home health management during the COVID-19 pandemic, please visit the CDC’s website at tinyurl.com/s7tonrk.
For more information on coronavirus and COVID-19, please visit the New York State Department of Health dedicated website at tinyurl.com/tuywxtl.
UVM Health Network has also launched a website dedicated to informing the public about the virus and the disease it causes. The website, www.uvmhealth.org/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx, includes updates with the latest information on COVID-19 in our region, answers to frequently asked questions about the disease, and educational resources from public health officials and experts at UVM Health Network.
Willsboro Central School Board meeting to be streamed online
WILLSBORO — The Willsboro Central School Board will be holding its regular board meeting March 24 at 6 p.m.
Due to health and safety concerns, members of the public will not be able to attend this meeting in person.
The meeting will be broadcast live from a link that will be placed on the district website.
Chateaugay Central School District Board of Education meeting to be streamed online
CHATEAUGAY — The Regular Board of Education meeting scheduled for March 23 at 7 p.m. will be streamed virtually through Webex from the Distance Learning classroom.
In light of the COVID-19 virus we ask they you do not attend the meeting in person.
You will be able to attend virtually if desired through the following link or audio feed: https://neric.webex.com/neric/j.php?MTID=mbe2653f6da8d8060ad770200ee1f6242.
Meeting number:474-569-463.
To listen to an audio feed please dial: 1-646-992-2010.
North Country Chamber of Commerce and SCORE to Host Webinar March 24th
PLATTSBURGH — The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to New York State small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives and nonprofit organizations suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce and SCORE will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to noon.
SBA staff will be on the call to provide information to our business community and chamber members on eligibility, loan terms/restrictions, and best practices when applying.
Attendees will be able to ask questions during the webinar using GoToWebinar’s “chatbox” function; questions will be answered by SBA staff as time allows.
To sign up, visit northcountrychamber.com.
Kinney Drugs hiring for multiple full and part-time positions
GOUVERNEUR — Kinney Drugs is hiring multiple full- and part-time across the company, including:
• Pharmacy clerks, retail cashiers, and delivery drivers (no experience necessary)
• Pharmacy technicians and retail supervisors (some higher education and/or experience preferred)
• Nationally certified pharmacy technicians (credentials required; some experience preferred)
Interested candidates can review open positions and submit applications online on the careers page of www.KinneyDrugs.com.
Price Chopper/Market 32 giving pay increase to hourly employees
SCHENECTADY — In recognition of the efforts that its employees are making to provide for customers across the chain’s 132-store, six-state footprint during this unprecedented time, Price Chopper/Market 32 is providing its full and part-time hourly workers with pay increases.
The $1.00 per hour increase will go into effect next week and continue through April 19.
Yesterday, Price Chopper/Market 32 announced it is looking to hire more than 2,000 new part-time or temporary part-time teammates to better serve customers.
Elective surgeries temporarily suspended at Adirondack Medical Center
SARANAC LAKE — Beginning Monday, March 23, all elective surgeries at Adirondack Medical Center will be temporarily suspended, in order to conserve personal protective equipment and hospital beds for the expected increase in COVID-19 patients.
In a letter to the health system’s medical staff, chief of surgery Dr. Michael Hill wrote: “All non-urgent, postponable surgeries [will be] cancelled, and rescheduled for future dates to be determined.” This week, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services issued federal guidance recommending hospitals limit all non-essential planned surgeries and procedures until further notice.
An oversight committee consisting of two surgeons, an anesthesiologist and three registered nurses was formed to review proposed cases where the level of urgency is disputed. They will review cases for three main criteria:
“We recognize that this decision will yield both anticipated and unanticipated consequences,” wrote Hill. “We must continue to care for the sick and the injured as we adapt to the likely increase of COVID-19 patients with severe respiratory challenges. This change in protocol is a step in that direction.”
To learn more, visit adirondackhealth.org/coronavirus. General questions about COVID-19 should be directed to the New York State Department of Health COVID-19 hotline: 888-364-3065. Anyone who suspects they have contracted COVID-19 should contact the health system’s dedicated COVID-19 screening and triage clinic at 518-897-2462. Flu-like symptoms should be managed at home by resting, drinking water and self-isolating.
Essex County Board of Elections adjusts operations
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Board of Elections will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 23.
From Tuesday, March 24, until further notice, the office will be open each business day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Those needing a voter registration form should download one at tinyurl.com/r6faboy.
Those needing an absentee ballot application for the April 28 Democratic Presidential Primary or other elections, should download one at tinyurl.com/qn4kz8r and mail it in.
The board of elections can be reached by telephone at 518-873-3474 or by email at elections@essexcountyny.gov.
Georgia-Pacific deemed essential business by state
PLATTSBURGH — Georgia-Pacific has been designated as an essential business by the State of New York.
The plant will continue production of toilet paper amid widespread shortages of the product.
State Thruway Authority to implement emergency toll procedures due to COVID-19 outbreak
ALBANY — The Thruway Authority today announced emergency toll procedures will be in place effective Sunday, March 22 at approximately 8 p.m.
The plan will convert the collection of cash tolls to toll billing by the license plate during the Novel Coronavirus response in New York State.
The procedures will be in place until further notice.
Effective Sunday, March 22 at approximately 8 p.m., when non-E-ZPass customers enter the Thruway in a cash lane, they will continue through the lane without collecting a ticket. When the customer exits the Thruway, they will inform the toll collector which exit they entered the Thruway and provide the toll collector their license plate information, without paying cash to the toll collector. Customers without an E-ZPass should not enter an E-ZPass lane, as they will receive an E-ZPass violation.
Motorists will then be sent a bill in the mail in approximately 30 days. Toll bills will be sent to the registered owner of the vehicle at the address on file with the Department of Motor Vehicles. Once they receive a bill in the mail, customers can pay with a credit card through the Thruway Authority’s website.
E-ZPass customers should travel through E-ZPass lanes and be billed as they normally would. E-ZPass customers who travel through a cash lane will be given a green light to pass through by the toll collector.
Motorists who wish to save time and bypass the emergency toll procedures can sign up for E-ZPass online.
The emergency toll procedure information will be displayed on Variable Message Signs prior to the toll plaza and posted on a sign at the toll booth.
Adirondack Regional Federal Credit Union announces Community Support Loan Program
TUPPER LAKE — Adirondack Regional FCU is offering loan support for members during the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.
If you’ve become unemployed or had work hours decreased, the union is offering loans for up to three months of your wages at 3.5 percent interest.
The first repayment on the loan not will not be due until February 1, 2021.
For small business owners in need of assistance during this period of mandatory shut down or business
service reduction, the union can provide loans of up to $20,000 to the business owners with payments deferred until August 2020.
If you live or work in Franklin, Essex, Clinton or St. Lawrence Counties you can become a member by completing an application found at adkcreditunion.com and emailing it to information@adkcreditunion.com.
U.S. Attorney urges public to report suspected COVID-19 fraud
ALBANY — United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith is urging the public to report suspected fraud schemes related to COVID-19 by calling the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721 or emailing disaster@leo.gov.
In coordination with the Department of Justice, Attorney General William Barr has directed U.S. Attorneys to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of coronavirus fraud schemes.
The NCDF Hotline can receive and enter complaints into a centralized system that can be accessed by all U.S. Attorneys, as well as Justice Department litigating and law enforcement components to identify, investigate and prosecute fraud schemes.
“The full law enforcement resources of the United States will be employed to investigate and prosecute fraud committed during this time of national crisis,” said United States Attorney Grant C. Jaquith.
Some examples of these schemes include:
Ferries adjust service
CUMBERLAND HEAD — Effective Monday, March 23, the Lake Champlain Transportation Company's Grand Isle, VT to Cumberland Head ferry crossing will go to two-boat service until further notice.
Soup Kitchen closes
MALONE — As of Monday, March 23, the Soup Kettle Soup kitchen operated by Catholic Charities will be closed until further notice in response to the Governor's executive order mandating 100 percent of non-essential workers to stay home.
Town of Plattsburgh closes parks
PLATTSBURGH — Effective Sunday, March 23, the Town of Plattsburgh has closed all Town playgrounds, athletic fields and sport courts. "We are still encouraging individual recreation opportunities, but trying to stop group congregating," according to a post on the Town of Plattsburgh Recreation Instagram page. "Please folks, this is in everyone’s best interest-consider you friends & families and their safety."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.