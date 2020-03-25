PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Trout and salmon fishing season still set to open
ALBANY — The State Department of Conservation is encouraging New York anglers to get outside safely and practice social distancing when the upcoming fishing season begins.
State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos Tuesday reminded New Yorkers that trout and salmon fishing season opens on Wednesday, April 1.
New York’s coldwater lakes and streams offer springtime trout anglers the opportunity to pursue trout in a wide array of settings across the state.
During the current COVID-19 public health crisis, getting outdoors and connecting with nature while angling in New York’s waters can help maintain mental and physical health, a DEC release said.
While fishing, the DEC asks people to please continue to follow the CDC and New York State Department of Health guidelines for preventing the spread of colds, flu, and COVID-19:
When fishing, DEC recommends avoiding busy waters and following the guidelines on DEC’s website about fishing responsibly in New York State.
If an angler arrives at a parking lot and there are several cars, they should consider going to another parking lot.
If an angler is fishing upstream, they should fish downstream of the other angler or consider fishing another day.
Anglers fishing from boats should be able to maintain at least six feet of distance between one another.
For more information about the benefits of being outdoors safely and responsibly, go to DEC’s website.
Adirondack Health and Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce to host virtual Q & A
SARANAC LAKE — The Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce is working with Adirondack Health to host an online "Question and Answer" session regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
This session will focus on the public health questions regarding COVID-19, available resources for businesses and the community, and the most recent updates regarding emergency measures and government support.
Submit questions in advance of the March 27 session online at tinyurl.com/sfbdjnh
The session will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. that day.
Join through Zoom Conferencing at https://zoom.us/j/789413648 with the meeting ID: 789 413 648, or by calling 1-929-205-6099 and using meeting ID: 789 413 648.
Stefanik calls on Secretary of Defense to retrofit upstate hospitals and facilities to treat coronavirus patients
WASHINGTON, DC — Following more than 15,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York and a state of emergency for New York State, Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (NY-21) and Congressman Anthony Brindisi (NY-22) have urged Secretary of Defense Mark Esper to use Department of Defense personnel to consider retrofitting old hospitals and facilities across Upstate.
Brindisi and Stefanik noted the shortage of facilities and thanked Secretary Esper for the Army Corps work so far.
“Our nation is at a critical point in the national response to the coronavirus pandemic,” Stefanik and Brindisi wrote. “We know that the Department of Defense is working closely with other Departments and public health officials to respond to this crisis. We are particularly concerned with the shortage of hospital beds, certain medical supplies and personal protective equipment, and facilities to accommodate patients. We strongly encourage you to consider Upstate New York when deploying these resources, including communities across New York’s 21st and 22nd districts.”
Public warned of phone scam in City of Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh is warning the public, specifically Municipal Lighting customers, of an apparent coronavirus scam.
The City has heard from multiple customers saying they received calls from individuals claiming they work for the City of Plattsburgh and are asking for personal information including home addresses, bank account information and more.
MLD staff will never ask customers for their personal information and, if the public is asked such information, the call should be ended immediately. Everybody needs to remain vigilant about scammers during this public health crisis, especially the elderly who are most frequently preyed upon.
"What a shame that the worst aspect of human nature would try to prey on people at this moment of suffering in our city," Mayor Colin Read said. "I hope the police find these criminals, and our residents be wary of those who would try to capitalize on this global crisis that is causing great pain right here for us all. We should be concentrating on caring for each other rather than worrying about scammers."
The City warns that scammers can use this data to infiltrate identity and personal credit accounts. Some scammers can change their caller ID number to look official. If you feel you have been subject to a phone scam, please contact your bank or credit card companies immediately and notify the City Police Department.
Assemblyman calls for bare-bones budget amid public health crisis
ALBANY — A statement from State Assemblyman Dan Stec Monday called for the state legislature to "pass a budget that is limited to the state’s financial needs for the time being."
"If anything, it should include funding for our hospitals and healthcare workers who are on the front lines of the coronavirus epidemic," Stec said in the statement. "The governor and state Democrats have expressed interest in including issues like legalizing marijuana and banning hydrofracking in their final budget deal. These are issues that should be properly debated on the floor, not jammed into a rushed budget deal."
