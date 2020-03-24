PLATTSBURGH — News about the impact of COVID-19 continues to evolve throughout the North Country community.
Here is an update of information that effects various parts of the community.
Town of Plattsburgh closes court office
PLATTSBURGH — Effective March 23, the Town of Plattsburgh Court Office is closed to the public until further notice.
Court sessions are also canceled until further notice.
All payments, tickets or correspondence must be mailed to the town offices.
Elizabethtown Town Hall to close to public
ELIZABETHTOWN — The Elizabethtown Town Hall will be closed to the public, effective March 26 at 2 p.m.
Call 518-873-6555 or email clerk@etownny.com to make arrangements for any items you might need.
Payments by credit and debit cards can still be taken over the phone.
North Country Chamber of Commerce holding informational webinar
PLATTSBURGH – The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to New York State small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, and nonprofit organizations suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
The North Country Chamber of Commerce and SCORE will be hosting a webinar on Tuesday, March 24 from 11 a.m. to noon.
Small Business Association staff will be on the call to provide information to our business community and chamber members on eligibility, loan terms/restrictions, and best practices when applying.
Attendees will be able to ask questions during the webinar using GoToWebinar’s “chatbox” function; questions will be answered by SBA staff as time allows.
To sign up, visit northcountrychamber.com.
North Country Chamber closes offices
PLATTSBURGH — The North Country Chamber of Commerce's office will be closed as of Monday, March 23.
All Chamber staff have been set up to continue serving the region from home.
This will include continued distribution of the chamber's "Daily Dose" e-newsletter with updates and information; other e-mails and social media postings as needed to maximize access to information; continued active communications with state and federal officials; continuation of the chamber's health insurance assistance; and weekly informational webinars and other media to serve the public.
Visit the chamber website, northcountrychamber.com, for new postings and links.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.