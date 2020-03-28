COVID-19 stock market decline 'shall pass eventually,' adviser says

PLATTSBURGH — One financial adviser's advice: This, too, shall pass eventually.
"Obviously, this is uncharted territory for all of us," James Barcomb, a partner at Donlan & Barcomb Investment Services in Plattsburgh, said of the COVID-19 pandemic and its effect on stock markets.
"We have not lived through a pandemic in modern day."
STAY THE COURSE
Barcomb has been in the investment business for more than 30 years.
He pointed out that the stock market has had similar corrections — declines of 10 percent or greater — in the past, naming particularly the dot-com bubble burst 20 years ago and the financial crisis of 2008.
"They all had similar market retreats of between 35 and 40 percent. We hit that, I believe, on Monday of this week, but since then we’ve had a solid rebound."
Barcomb said clients were panicked by COVID-19, given the wide media coverage.
His firm is advising those with a five- to 10-year timeframe before retirement to stay the course.
"If you’re in your 401(k)s, if you’re in your IRAs (individual retirement accounts) and you have good quality investments, they’re beat up because of the markets, not because they’re bad investments."
Donlan & Barcomb has a lot of clients who hold bond positions, which people generally buy for safety, not for growth.
But even a lot of bonds are down more than 20 percent, Barcomb said.
"So we’re telling people, you know, re-evaluate your portfolio, if everything looks good, which most of the time it is, we advise just to ride it out."
GOOD TIME TO BUY IN
Now is a good time to buy into the market or look at investing cash you can afford to expose, since stocks are 25 to 35 percent cheaper than they were a month ago, Barcomb said.
Companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft and Facebook were all hit hard, but remain quality companies, he added.
"I would definitely recommend, if you can, to start putting money away right now in a 401(k) or an IRA or anywhere else and just buy growth mutual funds for the future."
Barcomb believes the $2 trillion stimulus package — which both the House and Senate passed this week — well help people who are out of work and need money.
He said it might be a good lesson for people to make sure they have cash on hand in the bank for emergencies in the future.
"If you could possibly have six months of living expenses in a savings account, not exposed to risk and just there for an emergency, then you can go six months, pay your bills without an issue."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.