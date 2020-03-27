PLATTSBURGH — Like places around the globe, the numbers surrounding COVID-19 in each community are drawing great interest.

The number of COVID-19 cases in the North Country has grown since the first case appeared in Clinton County on March 16.

Here is a running tally of coronavirus cases in the North Country to date as provided by county health departments.

 

CLINTON COUNTY

10 positive cases, including one inmate at the Clinton Correctional Facility

90 tests have come back negative

61 residents are in quarantine without symptoms

14 are isolated due to symptoms or positive test results

0 deaths

 

 

ESSEX COUNTY

5 positive cases under mandatory isolation (0 new)

11 people under mandatory quarantine (3 removed, 0 new)

22 people under precautionary quarantine (0 removed, 4 new)

Test results: 55 total (5 positive)

0 deaths

 

 

FRANKLIN COUNTY

2 positive cases

28 in isolation or quarantine

0 deaths

 

Tags

Recommended for you