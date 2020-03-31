As provided by county health departments:
CLINTON COUNTY
16 positive cases, including one inmate at the Clinton Correctional Facility
155 tests have come back negative
0 deaths
ESSEX COUNTY
5 positive cases under
mandatory isolation (0 new)
9 people under mandatory
quarantine (1 removed, 1 new)
17 people under precautionary quarantine (0 removed, 3 new)
Test results: 81 total (5 positive)
0 deaths
FRANKLIN COUNTY
8 positive cases
61 in isolation or quarantine
92 tests have come back negative
0 deaths
