PLATTSBURGH — Like places around the globe, the numbers surrounding COVID-19 in each community are drawing great interest.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the North Country has grown since the first case appeared in Clinton County on March 16.
Here is a running tally of coronavirus cases in the North Country to date as provided by county health departments.
CLINTON COUNTY
14 positive cases, includes one probable and one inmate at Clinton Correctional Facility
108 negative tests*
67 people in quarantine*
12 people isolation*
119 total testing to date*
4 cases recovered
0 deaths*
*As of Friday, March 27
ESSEX COUNTY
5 confirmed cases (under mandatory isolation)
19 people under quarantine
61 people tested*
0 deaths
*As of Friday, March 27
FRANKLIN COUNTY
5 positive cases (isolated at home)
40 in isolation or quarantine
84 tests returned negative
0 deaths
