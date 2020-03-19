PLATTSBURGH — Mission of Hope Executive Director Sister Debbie Blow, OP, reacts daily to the dynamism of the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on Nicaragua.
“Humanitarian food chain suppliers are suspending meal packing events across the world to comply with the restrictions for social distancing during the Coronavirus outbreak,” Blow said.
“As of this Friday, March 20, Mision Esperanza ( Mission of Hope) will be allowed to pick up bulk rice and the soy/dehydrated vegetables from our partner’s warehouse and deliver it in bulk to the schools."
SAME NORM
Assistant administrator Magaly Velasquez was informed Wednesday of this operational change.
“We feed 6,700 undernourished children daily in 24 poor schools,” Blow said.
“In addition, we have partnered with a new farmer for rice production in Nicaragua. The operation is comprised of small hold farmers and has a reliable water source. This will hopefully stabilize and secure the rice production for the Feeding Program during this time of unrest.”
Seasoned Mission travelers know the difference between living in the United States and not living in the United States.
“Our inability to get toilet paper and food during this crisis is a norm in places like Nicaragua,” Blow said.
“As we watch the Coronavirus spread around the world, let us keep those who live in less privileged places in our thoughts and prayers.”
TEAM MEMBER SICK
Blow is also dealing with Velasquez's recent illness of the past three days.
“She is sick, very sick,” Blow said.
“She has been sheltering at home. She presumes its the flu, but she also has similar symptoms. I talked to our administrator this morning, and he said to me there is a lot of very old people in the country. They only just released information this morning that there is one person identified (COVID-19 positive).”
The mission doesn't know what that means going forth for people who already are so extremely marginalized and poor.
“They know there are a lot of sick people,” she said.
“That's a new development since Wednesday. They had not been on the World Health Organization as a listing for having any cases but they are now.”
Velasquez was seen by doctors at one of the mission's clinic.
“We've told our administrator to take Magaly to the hospital to see if they can help identify what is going on,” Blow said.
MASKS/GLOVES NEEDED
The Mission of Hope also assists in a government disability orphanage in Nicaragua.
“We help to fund for specialized care of those children,” she said.
“This morning we got a specific request that none of the medical people in that medical facility have gloves or masks. So, they asked is there something we can do.”
The mission authorized a nominal amount of money, so the administrator could secure materials to assist the orphanage on a temporary basis.
“I don't know how all of that is going to unfold because things are very, very tenuous in that country in terms of access to supply, in terms of accurate information being released,” Blow said.
“Typically what happens is costs skyrocket.”
MUTUAL CONCERN
Blow received many emails asking about “our brothers and sisters in Nicaragua.”
“Now, I can say, we are well aware that the country has released there is one,” she said.
“But now the illnesses, and we don't know that it is corona, we have no clue yet. Quite frankly, the vast majority of sick people in that country will not have access to any kind of healthcare. That's why we're keeping our clinic open. That's why we think what we're doing is so crucial for a country like that.”
The Nicaraguans emailed Blow regularly asking how “our brothers and sisters in the United States.”
“And now, one of them themselves is ill, but again, I want to emphasize, we don't know what she is ill with yet,” she said.
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.