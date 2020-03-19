PLATTSBURGH — As concerns about COVID-19 mount, cancellations stream in from a variety of presenters.
Here is a list of cancellations and postponements with statements from the organizations.
SERVICE CLOSURES
Alice Hyde Restricts Facility Use
MALONE — As part of preparations and safety precautions around coronavirus (COVID-19) UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center on Friday temporarily suspended its student and volunteer programs, restricted the use of hospital facilities by community members and outside groups, and announced temporary protocols for hospital visitors which will go into effect Monday, March 16.
Starting Monday, March 16, UVM Health Network – Alice Hyde Medical Center will institute temporary restrictions for patient visitors at the hospital. Those restrictions include limiting patients to two designated visitors who may visit throughout the course of their hospital stay and requiring all visitors to enter through the hospital’s Main Entrance on Park Street, where they will undergo mandatory screenings.
The hospital will also restrict use of Alice Hyde Dining Center and Park Street Café by the general public. Both facilities will still be open to patient visitors.
Matt Jones, Alice Hyde’s Chief Operating Officer, said the temporary restrictions are protective measures being taken to ensure the health and safety of patients and employees.
“Alice Hyde’s strong connection to the community means we have a strong presence by residents here every day,” Jones said.
“We appreciate the support and passion for our hospital and community. Right now the best way to support our mission of putting patients first is to limit the number of visitors who do not have a health care purpose.”
Alice Hyde also said it was temporarily suspending its volunteer and student programs until further notice, and suspending the use of any Alice Hyde facilities by outside groups.
That restriction will affect various support groups in the community which hold weekly or monthly meetings at Alice Hyde. Those groups were being notified Friday, said Jones.
Tina Andrews-Perry, Alice Hyde’s Volunteer and Student Services Coordinator, said she had reached out post-secondary institutions that currently have students enrolled in programs at Alice Hyde, to notify them of the suspension, which affects about 200 students.
The suspension of the hospital’s volunteer program affects about 50 individuals, she said.
Whiteface, ORDA Ski Areas Closing
LAKE PLACID — The New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority-managed ski areas and all its venues will suspend operation at the close of today, Sunday, March 15.
Closures include all Nordic and Alpine ski resorts; Mt. Van Hoevenberg, Belleayre Mountain Ski Resort, Gore Mountain and Whiteface Mountain.
Additionally, the Lake Placid Olympic sites will be closing; Olympic Jumping Complex, Olympic Sports Complex, The Olympic Oval and the Olympic Center including its museum and retail shops.
According to a news release, "ORDA and our ski resorts understand that many of our guests have purchased advanced lift tickets."
Our exchange/refund information will be posted on our three ski-center web sites:
www.whiteface.com; www.goremountain.com; www.belleayre.com
Additionally, the Lake Placid Olympic venue information, including the Mt Van Hoevenberg Nordic center can be found at www.lakeplacidolympicsites.com.
Plattsburgh Public Library to close
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library will close starting March 16 through March 31 due to concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus.
In a press release, the library asked patrons with materials taken out from the library to hold onto those items until the library reopens.
"No late fees will accrue on outstanding materials," the release said.
Ebooks, eMagazines and eAudiobooks will still be available through the library website at plattsburghlib.org/
"We will be posting tutorials about using these resources for those who have not yet taken advantage of them," library director Anne de la Chapelle wrote in a press release.
"It is important to note that decision making at the Library is done by the Library Director in consultation with the appointed Board of Trustees independent of the City Council and Mayor’s office," de la Chapelle said in the release. "The decision to close the library was a very difficult one that we didn’t make lightly. We understand how heavily city residents depend on the resources and services the library provides. However, we felt that it was our duty to limit the potential spread of the virus by closing the library."
She noted that staff will "continue to work and use this time to conduct a full inventory of books, rearrange collections and complete long overdue updates to our service model."
Phone calls and emails will be answered by staff Monday through Friday from 9 am until 5 pm.
Updates will be posted on the Plattsburgh Public Library website and Facebook page.
CCHA Museum Closes
PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Historical Association has postponed all CCHA sponsored events in March and April. Additionally, it has closed the CCHA Museum to the public until further notice.
Inquiries can be submitted to director@clintoncountyhistorical.org or by calling 518-561-0340.
Upper Jay Art Center / Recovery Lounge events canceled
JAY — The Upper Jay Art Center and Recovery Lounge has suspended all events through April 20.
"We are taking guidance from local, state, and federal health authorities on when we will be able to resume events. Like you, we hope that it will be soon," the organization said in a press release.
"As always, we appreciate the support and generosity of our amazing community, especially now. We have always been an organization focused on bringing community together; now isn’t any different. We hope our suspension of events comes as a relief more than a disappointment," the release said.
Canceled performances include:
• Dylan Perillo Orchestra, March 20
• House of Hamill, April 11
• Empire Rooks, April 17
For any questions, email info@upperjayartcenter.org and refer to the Art Center's social media page for any updates.
Please note that the following events have been cancelled: Dylan Perillo Orchestra on 3/20, House of Hamill on 4/11, and Empire Rooks on 4/17.
Library Programming Suspended
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Public Library is suspending all programming and meeting room use, effectively immediately.
Programs and events will be suspended through at least March 31. All meeting rooms will be closed to outside groups as well.
"This decision was not made lightly as we know that the library has become a valuable community space to countless groups in the area."
The library hours remain unchanged, and we will continue to monitor this evolving situation in consultation with city and county leaders, the statement said.
Library officials have increased the cleaning schedule for all surfaces, and removed many of the toys, games, etc. from the Children’s Room.
"We have taken these steps to protect the safety of our staff and visitors. Remember, stay home if you or your child are sick, practice frequent hand washing and avoid crowds," the statement said.
"Our numerous digital collections remain available if you choose not to visit the library. EBooks, downloadable Audio books and eMagazines from are available for free with your library card 24/7.
Thanks you for your understanding and patience as we navigate this ever changing situation."
Unitarian Universalist Fellowship cancels in-person activities
PLATTSBURGH — Sunday services and regular events at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Plattsburgh have been postponed over COVID-19 concerns.
That includes events such as Faith Examined, Starting Point small groups and the Search for Meaning, a press release noted.
“This has not been an easy decision to make,” Rev. Nicoline Guerrier said. “We have spent the past few days exploring all possible alternatives. We are especially committed to finding ways to maintain the spirit of connectedness, one of our core values. However, the well being of our community is important to us.”
The fellowship is searching for online solutions to delivering Sunday services, as well as for offering care and support. Updates will be available at uuplattsburgh.org.
Rev. Guerrier and the fellowship’s Care Team are taking steps to make sure individuals in need have a place to turn during this extraordinarily stressful time. Those in need of support are encouraged to contact the minister: minister@uuplattsburgh.org.
In the meantime, however, individuals can check out the offerings at the Unitarian Universalist Association’s Church of the Larger Fellowship. Worship services are streamed live using a Zoom feed. Those interested may connect through https://www.questformeaning.org/worship/, starting at 7:45 p.m. Sundays.
Wild Center Closed
TUPPER LAKE — The Wild Center in Tupper Lake has also opted to temporarily close to the public and suspend scheduled on-site events and programming effective March 13.
The Wild Center intends to reopen on May 1 after their regular, annually scheduled, maintenance month of April.
Wild Center staff will continue to work while undergoing best practices for staying healthy as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, according to a news release. A dedicated facilities team has enhanced cleaning and disinfecting efforts throughout the campus.
The Wild Center will monitor updates from local and federal authorities, the Centers for Disease Control and the World Health Organization as the situation unfolds. Staff are in the planning stages to deliver educational content online through social media and our website.
VIC Programming Canceled
PAUL SMITHS — Public programming at the Visitor's Interpretative Center have been canceled for this weekend.
Trails are open as is access to the restrooms/foyer.
JCEO Head Start Centers closed
PLATTSBURGH — All JCEO Head Start Centers in Clinton and Franklin counties are closed.
A release from the organization said that they have not made any major changes to programs, services or centers but that changes will be coming and the public will be notified at that time.
Chazy After School and Preschool Program closes
CHAZY — The Chazy After School and Preschool Program has been closed.
It will be closed through April 19.
Genealogical library closed
DANNEMORA — The Northern New York American Canadian Genealogical Library in Dannemora will be closed until further notice.
A future opening date will be on the library's website at www.nnyacgs.com.
Town Court sessions postponed
PLATTSBURGH — Plattsburgh Town Court sessions will be canceled due to current health concerns until further notice.
At this time, the court office is open from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Fort Covington town offices closed
FORT COVINGTON — The town offices here have been closed until further notice.
The Town Garage will be open to staff only.
Clinton Town Court suspends court nights
CLINTON — The Clinton Town Court is suspending court nights until May 19 to comply with the Office of the Court Administration's 45-day postponements.
The town court will continue to receive phone calls, mail and fine and fee payments.
Chazy Town Court cancels sessions
CHAZY — Chazy Town Court sessions will be canceled until further notice.
The Court office is open Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 10 am to noon.
Anyone with concerns can call 518-846-7544 ext 1.
Essex County Department of Motor Vehicles office closed
TICONDEROGA — The Department of Motor Vehicles offices in Ticonderoga have been closed until further notice.
At this time, the DMV offices in Elizabethtown will remain open for regular business hours.
NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery closing doors
SARANAC LAKE — Effective Tuesday, March 17, the NorthWind Fine Arts Gallery is closing until further notice.
Date of reopening will depend on recommendations at the state and federal level, according to a release from the gallery.
Literacy volunteers suspending operations
PLATTSBURGH — Literacy Volunteers of Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties has suspended all one-on-one tutoring, events and classes until April 6.
Further postponement and/or cancellation of programming will be determined as needed.
All staff are working remotely, and will continue to be in touch with members of our community via phone and electronic communication. If you need to contact a member of staff, please email literacyvolunteer@gmail.com.
AuSable Forks Free Library closing to public
AUSABLE FORKS — Effective March 18, the Au Sable Forks Free Library is closing to the public until further notice.
Please check for updates through its Facebook page and the Jay News.
Curbside pickup will be available during regular library hours. Call ahead to reserve your books, DVDs, or audio CDs. To reserve a pick-up time call 518-647-5596.
In an effort to help with online learning and outside communication needs, the library is opening its Wi-Fi curbside service to the public on a 24/7 basis.
Anyone may access our Wi-Fi by using the following password: Library1.
Please do not come to the library if you are experiencing any symptoms of illness.
Renewals, requests, e-books, downloadable audios, digital magazines and other online resources can be accessed through the library's website www.ausableforksfreelibrary.com.
Cornell Cooperative Extension closes offices, cancels all events
LEWIS — The Cornell Cooperative Extension of Warren and Essex counties have suspended all on-site and off-site programs, workshops & 4-H activities, including 4-H Club meetings, until further notice.
The extension's offices will be closed to the public, including the group's volunteers, beginning at noon on Wednesday, March 18, until further notice.
If you have questions that require immediate attention, contact the following emails or phone numbers:
General Inquiries – warren@cornell.edu, 518-668-4881
James Seeley – Executive Director jas744@cornell.edu, 518-668-4881
John Bowe, 4-H Youth Development – jfb32@cornell.edu, 518-668-4881
All OneWorkSource Centers in North Country closed
PLATTSBURGH – The North Country’s OneWorkSource Centers are closed.
Individuals can still access unemployment insurance services as staff at the OneWorkSource Center are on hand to assist individuals affected by the shutdowns due to COVID-19.
The closure of the OneWorkSource Centers in Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties is in response to Governor Cuomo’s request that centers be closed and appointments at career centers in New York State be canceled until further notice.
Customers receiving unemployment insurance benefits will not be impacted and should continue to file for weekly benefits as normal. All appointments will be rescheduled later. Customers will receive a follow-up letter or phone call with additional information later.
Additionally, individuals needing to file for unemployment insurance need to call the state Department of Labor at 1-888-209-8124 or can access their NY Government Assist account at 1-800-833-3000.
Although in-person appointments have been cancelled, you can call your local OneWorkSource Center for any questions. The numbers are as followed:
Clinton County – 518-561-0430
Franklin County – 518-481-5755
Essex County – 518-873-3207
Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa temporarily closes
LAKE PLACID — The Mirror Lake Inn Resort and Spa temporarily suspended operations Monday.
The hotel aims to open as soon as it safely can.
Peru Free Library closes
PERU — During these unprecedented times, the Peru Free Llibrary will be closed to the public.
In the meantime, the library encourage you to visit the CEFLS website https://cefls.org/library-patrons/downloads/ to download e-books, audiobooks, and e-magazines. Also have a look at our library facebook page, search Peru Free Library, for updates and links to children's on-line programs.
FirstView Eye Care to postpone exam visits
PLATTSBURGH — FirstView Eye Care will be closed and postponing eye examination visits effective March 18 through April 3.
For medical eye emergencies, patients can contact the office at 518-563-5460 for further assistance.
Community Bank closes all branch lobbies
PLATTSBURGH — Effective March 19, Community Bank is closing all branch lobbies and operating solely through available drive-thrus.
Branches without drive-thru capabilities will close temporarily.
All branch lobbies will be available by appointment only, including locations with and without drive-thru.
Pyramid Announces Closure of All Interior Portions of its New York State Shopping Centers
SYRACUSE — Effective 8 p.m. March 19, Pyramid Management Group has instructed its employees to close all interior portions of its New York shopping centers.
This includes the Champlain Centre Mall.
In many of its centers, tenants including Target, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Best Buy and others have dedicated exterior entrances and will have the capability to remain open following the required protocols.
Town of Clinton closes offices
CLINTON — The Town of Clinton offices will be closed until further notice.
JCEO/Outreach Center inquires can call the Plattsburgh Office at 518-561-6310.
Town of Clinton Highway Department staff has been reduced to half.
Any questions, call Town Supervisor Daniel LaClair at 518-569-3750 or Steven Matthews, Highway Superintendent, at 518-534-4998.
North Bowl Lanes closes
PLATTSBURGH — Effective March 16, North Bowl Lanes closed indefinitely.
Leagues are postponed and hope to be finished at a later date.
Town of Schuyler Falls court sessions canceled
SCHUYLER FALLS — Effective immediately, the Schuyler Falls Town Court will be canceling all sessions until further notice.
EVENT CANCELLATIONS
Whiteface Mountain Events Canceled
WILMINGTON — All scheduled events are canceled for the remainder of the season:
Live Music
3/14 Rail Jam
3/14 History Tour
3/15 Give Back Sunday
3/15 Season Pass Party
3/21 Moguls
3/28 Grommet Jam
4/4 Banked Slalom
4/11 Pond Skimming
4/12 Easter event.
Kiwanis Noon Club meetings canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Noon Kiwanis Club will not be holding meetings for the foreseeable future.
The group will send out a bulletins to keep people updated on any Kiwanis news and is aiming to re-schedule the meetings' guest speakers.
"Cooking with Doc" program canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The March 20 “Cooking with Doc” program has been canceled as part of the community-wide effort to stop the spread of COVID -19.
The series may resume in April. The free two-hour program provides families with education and hands-on instruction to prepare nutritious and tasty meals.
The program is sponsored by Cornell Cooperative Extension of Clinton County, CVPH Family Medicine Residency, Plattsburgh Primary Care and The Foundation of CVPH.
For more information, call Jordy at Cornell Cooperative Extension at 518-561-7450.
"Wood, Wire and Vocal" Concert canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The Wood, Wire and Vocal concert scheduled for March 20 at the Plattsburgh United Methodist Church has been canceled.
No reschedule date was provided.
AuSable Forks Library "All That Jazz, Story and Music Program" canceled
AUSABLE FORKS — The AuSable Forks Library's story and music program originally scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.
The library will update the public when its weekly Saturday storytimes will resume.
Champlain Valley Voices concerts canceled
PLATTSBURGH — Two Champlain Valley Voices concerts have been canceled.
Neither of the concerts originally scheduled for Sunday, March 22 and Sunday, May 3 will take place, and organizers do not plan on rescheduling.
Budget workshop canceled
PERU — At this time, the Peru CSD Board of Education has cancelled its Budget Workshop #4, scheduled for March 24th.
A rescheduled date has not yet been determined. Further updates will be provided when available.
No dancing shoes
MORRISONVILLE — The English Country dance scheduled at the North Country Squares Building for March 27 is canceled.
Organizers will keep track of social guidelines during the ongoing coronavirus outbreak and decide what to do for dances in April and after.
"Grateful Fed" event canceled.
PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh Interfaith Food Shelf's "Grateful Fed - Sharing Our Abundance" event, scheduled for March 28, has been canceled.
The food shelf will remain open to serve Clinton County residents in need of emergency food.
"High Tea with Famous Women" event canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The Delta Kappa Gamma Society, Psi Chapter, is canceling its High Tea with Famous Women, scheduled for Saturday, March 28.
Because all proceeds from the Tea are donated to the society's scholarship fund, they are not planning on any refunds.
The society thanks you for your donation, which supports North Country college students majoring in education and related fields.
Dr. Vladimir Munk Party canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The party for Dr. Vladimir Munk that was to be held on Sunday, April 5th has been cancelled.
There is no alternative date at this time.
Pancake breakfast canceled
PLATTSBURGH — The pancake scheduled for April 5 at the Knights of Columbus 7248 has been canceled.
There is no alternative date at this time.
Palm Sunday breakfast canceled
LYON MOUNTAIN — The Palm Sunday Breakfast originally scheduled for April 5 at the Lyon Mountain Fire Station has been canceled.
There is no alternative date at this time.
"Glengarry Bhoys" Concert canceled
CHATEAUGAY — The Glengarry Bhoys concert scheduled for April 17 at the Chateaugay Town Hall has been canceled.
Organizers hope to reschedule.
Spaghetti dinner canceled
CONSTABLE — The spaghetti dinner originally scheduled for April 18 here at the Westville Fire Department has been canceled.
Organizers hope to reschedule.
EVENT POSTPONEMENTS
Elmore SPCA Easter Basket Raffle postponed
AUSABLE FORKS — The Elmore SPCA's annual Easter Basket Raffle will be temporarily suspended due to health safely concerns associated with COVID-19.
Anyone who has purchased raffle tickets will be part of the drawing when the Raffle resumes. Raffle tickets are still available through the mail.
Please send a check made out to "Elmore SPCA" and send to:
Vickie Trombley
12 Rolling Mill Hill Road
Au Sable Forks, NY 12912
'The Back Door' talk postponed
SARANAC LAKE — The Back Door, a collaboration between internationally-renowned photographer Paula Allen and refugee-activist and humanitarian Janet McFetridge planned for March 21 at Pendragon Theatre has been postponed.
"We remain committed to this event and will reschedule when conditions allow."
Dinner postponed
TICONDEROGA — The Mason/Star public dinner scheduled for March 28 has been canceled.
Organizers hope to host the dinner next month. More information about a date will follow when more is known.
Mooers Fire Dept. Easter Raffle postponed
MOOERS — The Mooers Volunteer Fire Department's 9th annual Easter Raffle that was to be held on Saturday, April 4 at the Mooers Fire Station has been postponed.
Fashion show canceled
MALONE — The Franklin District Order of the Eastern Star Fashion Show originally scheduled for April 4 has been canceled at this time.
Organizers hope to reschedule.
Strand Center events postponed
PLATTSBURGH — All events scheduled up to Memorial Day at the Strand Theatre Center for the Performing Arts have been postponed, to take place at a later date.
This includes the "Eaglemania" concert, originally scheduled for March 14, as well as screenings of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame" and "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," which were scheduled for later in March.
Hill & Hollow Music Reschedules Jazz Trio
SARANAC — "Jazz at the Saranac Fire Hall" featuring the Jensen Sisters, Ingrid and Christine, and vibes player Tim Collins on March 20 to 22 has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Breast cancer benefit postponed
AUSABLE FORKS — The Mary Thwaits Beat Breast Cancer Bash has been postponed until further notice.
The planned benefit was scheduled to be held at the American Legion here March 21.
Follow the Team Mary group page on facebook to participate in online auctions and raffles, and keep up to date on any information about the postponed fundraiser.
Tack auction rescheduled
ALTONA — The Lake Champlain Appaloosa Club's spring tack auction has been rescheduled.
The event, originally scheduled for March 22, is now tentatively set to be held April 26.
Organizers say it may be rescheduled again at that time if circumstances necessitate it.
Visit www.lcacappclub.com for more information.
City Hall Performance postponed
PLATTSBURGH — The Artistry Community Theatre's production "[title of the show]", scheduled for March 26 to 29 at Plattsburgh City Hall, has been postponed and will be scheduled for a later date.
ACT and Plattsburgh City Hall have worked collaboratively on this decision and wish to minimize exposure to the COVID-19 virus for patrons and performers in our community, they said.
Once a new date has been confirmed, patrons will be contacted.
Patrons who already purchased tickets may request a refund or tickets purchased will be honored at the event once it is rescheduled.
For more information, please contact Derrick Hopkins at info@artistrytheatre.org.
"Singing of the Green" performance postponed
TICONDEROGA — The Ticonderoga Historical Society's "The Singing of the Green" performance and presentation has been postponed.
The event, originally scheduled for March 27, will happen at a later date.
Breakfast postponed
ROUSES POINT — The Rouses Point Fire Department spring breakfast originally scheduled for April 19 has been postponed.
COMMUNITY CALENDAR AND SIGHTS AND SOUNDS
Amid the current global COVID-19 outbreak, the Press-Republican will be suspending the publication of both of our events calendars until further notice.
Please continue to send any event cancellations to news@pressrepublican.com.
