PLATTSBURGH — Franklin County Public Health reported Tuesday the county's 13th COVID-19-related death, and announced 16 new active cases and 9 recovered individuals since Monday.
The figures amounted to 334 active cases countywide.
Details regarding the latest death were not available.
INMATE POPULATION
While none of Tuesday's new cases were inmates, that population still accounted for the bulk of Franklin County's active caseload.
Just under 200 of the 330-plus cases were inmates at either Bare Hill Correctional, Franklin Correctional or Upstate Correctional.
Franklin Correction had by far the most of the three with 140 active cases logged Tuesday.
There were 144 active community COVID-19 cases and Franklin County Public Health reported 575 individuals in isolation or quarantine.
The county had a positivity rate of more than 7.6 percent.
AWKWESASNE
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) reported two additional cases of COVID-19, bringing its active caseload to 48 under the Tribe’s jurisdiction. Three community members had recovered.
The EOC announced 39 individuals were in quarantine to prevent further spread and noted one was hospitalized due to symptoms.
Vaccination pre-registrations were still being taken for enrolled tribal members aged 40 years or older living in Akwesasne’s southern portion or within the tribe’s 15-mile radius.
"Those who have been diagnosed with diabetes are highly encouraged to call and schedule an appointment, as well as non-members who reside in an eligible person’s tribal household," an EOC release says.
ESSEX, FRANKLIN CLINIC
The Essex County Health Department reported three new COVID-19 cases Tuesday with 60 individuals in isolation.
The department announced it would partner with Franklin County Public Health to hold a vaccination clinic Thursday, Feb. 25. They would administer 400 first doses from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at North Country Community College in Saranac Lake.
It was open to essential worker groups in Phase 1B of New York State's Distribution Plan and to individuals with certain comorbidities or underlying health conditions.
The clinic's registration link:https://tinyurl.com/3va74wrp
CLINTON COUNTY
The Clinton County Health Department reported 32 additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday with 183 individuals in isolation and 426 in quarantine.
CCHD announced Hudson Headwaters Health Network had openings at an upcoming vaccination clinic in Clinton County. It was restricted to New York State residents aged 65 years and older and would take place at Plattsburgh Family Health at 87 Plaza Boulevard on Thursday, Feb. 25.
As of Tuesday evening, there were no times available on that day, however there were appointments still available at the Hudson Headwaters location on Friday, Feb. 26 and Monday, March 1.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.