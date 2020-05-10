PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County officials are eyeing the reopening of the county, but cautiously.
“CCHD’s goal and Clinton County’s goal is to ensure the safest possible return to work," County Health Department Director of Public Health John Kanoza said during a live briefing on Facebook.
"We will proceed slowly, steadily, assess and evaluate our progress and watch for signs to ensure that we are not moving too quickly."
TESTING, TRAINING
Testing capacity in the area has increased and testing locations have been identified as part of a plan to meet Gov. Andrew Cuomo's guidelines for reopening, Kanoza said.
"Additional testing supplies will be needed to set the plan in motion and we are working closely with the state as well as exploring opportunities to source these materials on our own.”
Kanoza said University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicans Hospital has a little more than 1,000 test kits on hand.
The county has the required number of contact tracers for reopening, though that must be considered on a regional basis, and the state has started to recruit people for those jobs in counties that lack the necessary numbers, he continued.
County health officials and department heads are currently working to identify and make changes to work spaces to improve safety for county workers.
Those include signage, the installation of plexiglass barriers, floor markers to guide social distancing and reconfiguration of office furniture, among other measures.
That information will form the basis for training given to area code enforcement officers and municipal leaders as early as next week so that businesses and organizations will have local resources, Kanoza said.
He added that the Clinton County Office of Emergency Services continues to work with large and small employers to assist them with securing personal protective equipment and hand sanitizer before reopening.
NOVABUS/PREVOST
Lola Miller — healthy, safety and environmental manager at NovaBus/Prevost and a member of the county’s incident management team — was a new speaker at Friday’s press conference.
She mentioned an upcoming webinar hosted by the North Country Chamber of Commerce titled "Back to Business: What You Need To Do Before You Reopen,” which will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 13, and noted that the Northern Adirondack Health and Safety Council is also available as a resource for area businesses.
Miller said NovaBus/Prevost took an employee-centered approach to the pandemic, with its leadership deciding that, even though the business was deemed essential, it was in the best interest of both employees and the community to not fully reopen.
Slow recall of employees began recently. To help ensure their safety, NovaBus/Prevost developed a process to pre-screen employees, as well as more intense screening such as taking temperatures before allowing entry into its facility.
The manufacturer has also made multiple improvements to protect employees from COVID-19 including adding multiple hand sanitization stations, providing plexiglass barriers, installing hands-free faucets and flushing units, blocking common doors open, providing reusable and disposable face coverings, and other measures, Miller said.
Kanoza said that, even if businesses have plexi-glass barriers, it is still recommended that people wear masks.
“We would like to have multiple barriers at all times.”
HOSPITAL RAMPING UP
CVPH Vice President for Population Health and Information Services Dr. Wouter Rietsema, who is an infectious disease physician, had a message for people who have emergency medical conditions and have been afraid to go to the hospital to seek care.
“We are open for business. We have been open for business. We can take care of you safely in the ER and we can take care of you safely in the OR and we can take care of you safely in the hospital, the ICU or on the floor," he said.
"Please be reassured about that.”
CVPH has seen a steady decline in COVID-19-related activity, and is now looking at how it can open up and ramp up services safely, gradually and carefully, Rietsema said.
Different teams are focused on outpatient practices, elective procedures and diagnostic testing like mammograms, MRIs (magnetic resonance imaging) and CT (computed tomography) scans.
Rietsema noted that the mammography unit will be starting up next week with normal hours.
“But what I want to tell people is that it’s not going to look like it used to look.”
NEW SYSTEMS
The hospital is going to do everything possible to not use waiting rooms, which do not support social distancing efforts unless they are very large, Rietsema said.
That will involve more work with regard to scheduling, and having patients call when they arrive so they can be moved directly into a room when one is ready.
“We’re even endeavoring to do that for things that, historically, people just walk in for,” Rietsema said.
He does not believe the hospital will be allowing visitors back at this point unless there is a medical necessity, such as if a patient does not speak English and needs a family member to translate.
“At the hospital, we are certainly still governed by the New York State directive on visitation and, frankly, the way to keep our people safe and to guarantee safety for our patients is to limit the number of people in our offices."
The hospital’s target date for opening up elective surgeries is Monday, May 18.
“We are starting to tee up who those patients will be," Rietsema said.
"We will not be operating the first day at a full capacity. People need to understand that. It will be slow, our systems will be new and we’re going to have to learn as we go.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.