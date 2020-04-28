PLATTSBURGH — Though Clinton County's newly-implemented furlough program yielded hoped-for results, it will not solve the county's fiscal problems related to COVID-19.
Based on projections for sales-tax revenues, state aid shortfalls and the loss in fee revenue, the county could have a revenue shortage of $12 million to $15 million this year if it does not receive any direct aid, County Administrator Michael Zurlo said.
With aid, that number could drop to around $7 million, Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said.
“You’ve kind of got to play with conservative numbers."
REDUCE EXPENSES
The county passed a balanced budget for 2020, part of which was the tax levy. The largest revenue portion was sales tax.
“Sales tax is going to be decimated because of COVID-19," Zurlo said.
"So that’s why we’re trying to reduce expenses as much as possible."
Aside from the furlough program, which 150 people have been assigned to, the county is not filling backfills or making unnecessary equipment purchases, even if they were approved in the fiscal year 2020 budget.
Zurlo, who is approving all the expenditures still being made, has put a spending freeze on all unnecessary operational budgets and asked department heads to review all their contracts to see if those are needed services.
The county will not provide the current round of tobacco settlement mini-grants and has opted not to do its annual master plan project.
Zurlo is guessing that the county’s unreserved fund balance will at least be reduced by the $1,225,000 the legislature offset the 2020 budget with.
For many measures, it will not be known how effective they have been until year’s end.
“We’re monitoring things closely," Zurlo said.
NEXT STIMULUS BILL
There is no way to raise taxes again until budget discussions for fiscal year 2021 begin this fall, Zurlo said.
The county is actively working with the treasurer’s office to monitor cash flows.
“Although borrowing could be a tool that we’ll have to use, we are not at that point yet,” Zurlo said, adding that the county has yet to receive a sales tax report for the months affected by COVID-19.
"The last report we got was for the previous quarter which was pre-COVID-19.”
Clinton County is working with the New York State Association of Counties and the National Association of Counties, and is in direct contact with state and federal representatives to work towards the goal of including aid to state and local governments in the next federal stimulus package, Zurlo said.
"Even if we get that, we’re going to be in a bad situation, but we’ll be in a situation that maybe we can manage ourselves out of.”
