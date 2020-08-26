ELIZABETHTOWN — The Essex County Board of Supervisors, which has the dual responsibility as the Essex County Board of Health overseeing the Essex County Health Department, has issued a request to suspend visitation at all nursing home facilities in the county.
“Protecting the health and welfare of all Essex County residents is our primary responsibility,” Board Chairman, Shaun Gillilland said in the request letter that went out.
The request asks that facilities suspend all visitation for a period of 14 days as a way to prevent community spread, a news release said.
“We know that this disease is insidious and lethal when it gets into nursing and elder care facilities…I realize this is a significant hardship, especially on residents, but we need to take all measures to protect our most vulnerable,” Gillilland said.
“We support this decision by Chairman Gillilland and the Board of Supervisors,” Linda Beers, Director of Public Health for the Health Department said.
“We are taking extra precautions for this population, because the data shows that they are much more vulnerable to serious illness from COVID-19. We want to prevent further infections and limit the impact to our surrounding communities”, Beers continued.
The letter was sent to nursing home and adult care facilities in Lake Placid, Elizabethtown, Ticonderoga, Willsboro, Keene, and Saranac Lake.
A recent outbreak of COVID-19 developed at Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Elizabethtown, resulting in 62 positive cases and four deaths as of Tuesday.
