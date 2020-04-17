PLATTSBURGH — Leaders of four local counties participated in a tele-town hall on the COVID-19 crisis hosted by the North Country Chamber of Commerce Thursday morning.
“It is a great honor to be in this position with my colleagues because ... I’ve seen some truly magnificent public servants rise to the top on this,” Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland said.
“I’m proud to be a part of it and proud to try and make a difference and bring this danger to a safe place.”
RESOURCES
Gillilland along with his Clinton, Franklin and Hamilton county counterparts shared information on where to go for the must up-to-date resources as well as the actions their respective boards have taken to provide relief to property taxpayers.
The latter has ranged from waiving interest on property tax payments for March and canceling foreclosure auctions to urging municipalities to assist residents in any way they can.
The counties continue to provide services, even at lower staffing levels, and their boards have moved to remote meetings.
Regarding Department of Motor Vehicles services, Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry said everything is being processed by mail, from sales packets for dealerships to registrations, license renewals, plate surrenders and transfers.
Hamilton County Board of Supervisors Chair William Farber added that organizations like the Lake Champlain Lake George Regional Planning Board and the Hamilton County Industrial Development Agency are looking at providing loans for bridge programs to help businesses.
He noted that a number of community organizations have stepped up to create masks and other facial coverings.
“When there’s a crisis, our communities never cease to amaze me at how they can really rally together.”
CAMPGROUNDS, RV PARKS
Campgrounds and RV (recreational vehicle) parks are a hot topic, Gillilland said.
He noted that Camp Dudley recently announced that it does not plan to open for the summer, and he expects other commercial camps will follow suit.
“Right now we’re in a quandary as to what to do with our public summer camps,” Gillilland said, adding that it may be too early to make a decision.
It is not yet clear whether campgrounds and RV parks fall under the accommodation or recreation area category; North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas said State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) is working to get clarification on that.
CELL SERVICE, BROADBAND
This crisis has shed light on the importance of proper cell phone and broadband coverage for rural areas, Farber said.
“You see firsthand the real-world stories about a family that doesn’t have access to broadband and internet speeds that allows their child to learn from home at the same level as a neighbor’s child.”
Franklin County Legislature Chair Donald Dabiew said that, in his county, people have had to travel out of the areas where they live for internet so students can do homework out of their cars.
“This horrible circumstance has done nothing but point out and really elevate the obvious nature of some of the horrible gaps that we have in the Adirondacks and the North Country region and hopefully this will be the impetus for actually making good things happen,” Farber said.
FINANCES
One of the main areas that concerns Clinton County is the pandemic’s impact on sales tax, its biggest source of revenue, Henry said.
Continued Aid and Incentives to Municipalities payments and an upcoming interception passed in this year’s state budget that will divert a portion to a fund for distressed hospitals also chip away at those funds.
Henry added that the budget gave Gov. Andrew Cuomo the ability to cut state aid. Clinton County anticipates a 12 to 15 percent cut on that front, which could come to $4 million, he said.
And losses of departmental revenues at the DMV, county court and Plattsburgh International Airport are also affecting the county.
“We are concerned about our revenues and we are working to do all we can to lessen the impact on businesses in our area,” Henry said.
Dabiew said Franklin County is looking into borrowing money just to be able to provide essential services and meet mandates, while Farber commented that cuts the state makes to balance its budget profoundly impact counties’ ability to keep property taxes down.
“It’s going to be a very, very tough year and a tough way to make a budget next year,” Gillilland said.
“We’re really in the throes of coming up with a strategy at this point.”
TEAM
Farber believes the Adirondack North Country is uniquely positioned as the economy reopens due to pent-up demand for getting outdoors, for which there are plenty of opportunities in the rural region.
“I think we’re going to be surprised at some of the upticks we see through the months that ensue once the state starts to reopen.”
Henry said Clinton County is also looking forward to a bright future, while Dabiew stressed the importance of continuing to support local businesses.
Gillilland emphasized a regional approach.
“I think the only way we’re going to be successful is if we all go forward as a team.”
