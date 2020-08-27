PLATTSBURGH — Prior to when participation was limited due to COVID-19, Clark Currier had planned a possible motorcycle trip to Charlotte, N.C., for this week's Republican National Convention.
But the Clinton County Republican Committee chair, who was appointed earlier this year to serve as an alternate delegate to the convention, has remained engaged in the event from afar.
"I’ve watched it live on TV, I’ve watched segments on social media," Currier told The Press-Republican Wednesday.
"There were some moving speeches last night."
SIX DELEGATES
Before the RNC was scaled down, Currier was set to attend the event alongside 94 delegates and 93 other alternates representing New York State.
Instead, states and territories were allowed to send up to six delegates, for a total of 336.
The convention kicked off Monday and will close out Thursday evening.
Day one saw President Donald Trump's renomination, which included New York GOP Chair Nick Langworthy declaring the state's 94 delegates for the incumbent.
Wednesday night featured U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) in a primetime slot.
PART OF PROCESS
When first selected by the state GOP leadership as an alternate, Currier was excited to be part of the process.
"I see town, local and state GOP members routinely, but it would have been nice to see my peers nationally and compare thoughts," he said.
"The number one priority is getting Trump re-elected and having a good turnout and having an informed electorate."
Parts of the event that have stuck out to Currier so far include First Lady Melania Trump's remarks Tuesday night and those of Nicholas Sandmann, a Kentucky teen who has settled suits he filed against multiple media outlets regarding coverage of a video that circulated of his interaction with a Native American man at the Lincoln Memorial last year.
Currier described U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's (R-Kentucky) speech as informative and said U.S. National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow gave "a great speech on the economy, our positions and the future possibilities."
"Very interesting, upbeat and informative," he said of the talks.
In general, the convention has focused more on facts and vision rather than feelings, Currier continued.
"I think there’s a lot of potential for the next four years once we get over this COVID crisis, that’ll be great.
"Unfortunately, we’re in ... hurricane season and COVID and then flu season is right down the road."
SECURITY, REGULATIONS
Currier said Trump's priorities for national security, including border security, are relevant to the North Country.
"We’re living adjacent to the longest international boarder in the world with our good neighbor, Canada."
And Fort Drum, home to the 10th Mountain Division, U.S. Army's most-deployed unit, is important both nationally and locally, he added.
Speaking as a co-owner of Twinstate Technologies, Currier said he supports Trump's aim to remove what he called onerous regulations.
"Just getting government out of the way of business with over-regulation. I know there’s a lot of regulations that are necessary, but there’s also onerous regulations that aren’t necessary."
GRASSROOTS WORK
Looking beyond the convention, Currier said the county GOP party has strong candidates in upcoming county and City of Plattsburgh races, and would support Stefanik's and Trump's runs.
"We’ve been busy organizing grassroots politics, getting signs out, keeping our teams informed."
Currier said it is important for both conventions to get the party platforms out.
Over the weekend, the Republican National Committee passed a resolution stating the party "has and will continue to enthusiastically support the President's America-first agenda" and that this year's convention would adjourn without the adoption of a new platform until 2024.
Currier believes the Republican platforms are more detailed than those of the Democrats, noting the divide between moderates and leftists.
"I think the platforms and the vision for America is very important."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.