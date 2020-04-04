PLATTSBURGH — Emergency responders around the North Country are settling in to the new normal of operating during the COVID-19 pandemic and want to remind citizens to remain vigilant.
“People really need to really follow social distancing,” Clinton County Emergency Services Eric Day said. “That is the message. Right now, the best way to combat (COVID-19) is to not spread it.”
The sentiment was echoed by Day’s Essex County counterpart, Don Jaquish.
“You’ve heard it from every elected official around; if you don’t social distance, the virus is going to hang around,” Jaquish said.
DON’T WINDSURF DURING A PANDEMIC
Following a recent incident of a windsurfer getting lost on Lake Champlain on March 20, both Day and Jaquish advised against citizens partaking in recreational activities that might put a further strain on the emergency response system.
“We would really ask people to think about what it is they’re going out to do, and what the risk is,” Day said. “Quite honestly, in March, whether there was this COVID incident or not, it probably was a poor choice; an awful lot of resources were put toward something that probably wasn’t a great choice in the first place.”
The windsurfer in question was able to self rescue, but not before over 120 first responders from over 20 agencies searched for him that day.
“Think of the first responder who’s going to have to come look for you,” Jaquish said. “If you know it’s a risky and dangerous affair, you probably shouldn’t be doing it right now.”
BURNING BAN
Both Day and Jaquish said that their counties’ conversations with the National Weather Service have suggested that flood risks aren’t any worse than normal.
Day did mention, though, that people should remember that the State Department of Environmental Conservation’s fire ban is still in effect.
“Depending on the next few weeks and how much precipitation we get, fires are still a concern,” Day said.
The statewide ban prohibiting residential brush burning began March 16 and runs through May 14.
CONTINUE TO SERVE
The ongoing pandemic has led to added precautions for emergency responders, including screening for COVID-19 symptoms as early as the first call into county dispatch centers.
Responders still will have no way of knowing for sure if they will get sick just doing their jobs, though.
“If they’re going to go pick up a person, you might not know if that person is sick,” Jaquish said. “Some people carry it and never get sick; it’s a strain on them.”
Despite this all, the region’s EMS members, firefighters and law enforcement will continue to show up for work every day.
“Everybody is still doing the job, because that’s what we do,” Day said of the North Country’s first responders. “We’re there for the people, and we’ll continue to do that to the best of our abilities.”
