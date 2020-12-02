PLATTSBURGH — The process of preparing the recommended 2021 Clinton County Budget has proven to be one of the most difficult in County Administrator Michael Zurlo’s 17 years of putting forth the document.
“Formulating a spending plan as we operate with an uncertain economic and political climate, deal with the short- and long-term effects of COVID-19, and are forced to pay for New York State’s onerous mandates and sales tax diversions was extremely challenging,” he told legislators during Monday's Finance Committee meeting.
“However, I do believe we have succeeded in the face of these challenges.”
Zurlo thanked all those who worked on the budget, including department heads whose budget submissions were lean and understanding.
“I do want to offer … a heartfelt thank you to all frontline county employees, especially Public Health Director (John) Kanoza and his entire team and that team is extremely valuable for going above and beyond during this crisis,” he said.
“We should all be extremely proud of their efforts in these difficult times. They are working hours and hours and hours well beyond their normal schedules.”
SMALL TAX CAP
Zurlo presented the legislators with a $165.7 million spending plan, a decrease of $8.4 million compared to the 2020 budget.
The proposed 2021 tax levy is $29,774,085. Though just .1 percent, or $29,027, above the 2020 tax levy, it is right at the tax cap limit, Zurlo said.
He explained the big reason why the tax cap came out so low this year was the reduction in sales tax, which has been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“If sales tax goes back up, we should have more flexibility going forward.”
He added that unfunded state mandates constitute 98 percent of this year’s levy.
The state’s constitutional tax limit is 1.5 percent of a county’s taxable value, which for Clinton County comes to more than $80 million.
“I tell you that to say that we are in no way near any sort of crisis mode," Zurlo told the legislators. "We are at 37 percent of our taxing authority, far better than a lot of counties in this state.”
TAX RATE DECREASE
Under the recommended budget, the gross tax rate per $1,000 would fall by 35 cents to $5.55, the lowest in more than 10 years.
The lower rate, Zurlo said, was partially due to how town-wide reassessments performed by Beekmantown, Peru and Mooers contributed to an increase in the countywide assessed value of about $326 million.
“The 2021 rate would have been $5.91 with no change in taxable assessed value, so that increase results in a 36-cent difference in our favor,” he added.
“It’s not a miracle here, but we ended up right where we needed to be to be tax cap-compliant.”
STIMULUS NEEDED
Zurlo noted the budget took into account certain assumptions including a decrease in sales tax projections and COVID-19-related state aid reductions as well as, on a more positive note, forthcoming vaccines and increases in the county's assessed value.
“This budget does not incorporate additional stimulus funding although it remains critical that this county receive additional stimulus funding,” he continued.
“We still push and advocate for necessary unencumbered state and local aid in the next (federal) stimulus package.”
SPENDING HIGHLIGHTS
Major spending highlights included $45 million in salaries and associated fringe costs, an overall decrease in the health department’s budget of $216,000 and an increase in the general fund transfer to Plattsburgh International Airport of $344,000.
“That is solely a revenue problem as expenses are down $267,000,” Zurlo said of the airport.
“While industrial opportunities continue to grow, it is imperative that commercial traffic return to acceptable levels.”
REVENUES
The proposed plan decreases budgeted sales tax revenue 8.5 percent to $51,057,000.
That breaks down to a county share of $34,944,538; $12,190,690 for the towns and villages; and $3,921,772 for the City of Plattsburgh, all of which fell compared to 2020 numbers, Zurlo said.
His plan also taps into reserves not normally used in the budget: $600,000 from the Workers’ Compensation Reserve, $368,227 from the Retirement Reserve and $227,026 from the Landfill Reserve.
“To be very honest with you, if you asked me in March, I would have told you we were going to use a lot more from those reserves than we ended up using in this budget,” Zurlo said.
He credited the legislature with a history of fiscal prudence and actions the body took earlier this year, such as implementing furloughs, not back-filling positions, strictly reviewing operating costs, and suspending capital projects and travel in response to COVID-19 impacts.
49 FEWER FTEs
The recommended budget contains 49 fewer full-time employees than in 2020. All but one of those came through attrition and most reductions were recommended by department heads, Zurlo said.
Approval of the requested actions coupled with some small denials resulted in personnel costs going down by about $2.8 million.
“If we didn’t do this, or they (department heads) didn’t do this,” Zurlo said, “there would have been no way we would have been able to stay beneath our tax cap amount.”
Deputy County Administrator Kim Kinblom noted that 36 of the positions were “abolished” while 13 were “not funded,” meaning they will remain in the county’s system, but vacant.
If a department head needs to fill an abolished position, they will need to go to the Personnel Committee and request a new position, she explained. Positions that are not funded will necessitate a backfill request.
Kinblom thinks the furlough programs helped put departments into perspective as work was moved and transferred due to fewer bodies.
“So I think that was kind of a good experience for preparing this budget.”
PUBLIC HEARING
A public hearing on the tentative 2021 Clinton County Budget will take place at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 9 in the Legislative Chambers on the second floor of the Clinton County Government Center at 137 Margaret St. in Plattsburgh.
Copies of the document will be available at clintoncountygov.com and in the Legislative Office beginning on Friday.
