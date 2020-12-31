PLATTSBURGH — The North Country finished 2020 with another surge of COVID-19 cases.
Clinton, Essex and Franklin Counties each saw more than two dozen positive cases from Wednesday to Thursday, and an area nursing home saw four more positive cases.
MEADOWBROOK
“Unfortunately, COVID is in our community, and as we’ve seen across the globe when it is in the community, it will sadly find its way into nursing homes,” Paul Richards, administrator of Meadowbrook Healthcare in Plattsburgh, said.
“These individuals are a part of our family, and we will exhaust all resources to provide them with the best possible care.”
Meadowbrook reported Thursday that three residents of the 2-East neighborhood and one Subacute patient tested positive for COVID-19. These individuals were tested after a staff member and resident tested positive on Tuesday and Wednesday.
All positively-tested residents will be moved and be cared for on a separate, distinct COVID-Care unit, designated only for positive COVID patients, a news release from the facility said.
Specially-trained staff designated only for these individuals will provide care for 14 days or until the patient has been deemed non-contagious.
As of Dec. 31, only those two units have yielded positive COVID results at Meadowbrook.
"We are working closely with the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and complying with all CDC guidelines," a statement said.
"The safety and well-being of our residents, patients and staff is our top priority. We are doing what we can to limit the spread of COVID-19 within Meadowbrook Healthcare, including staying in very close communication with local and state health officials to ensure we are taking all the appropriate steps under current circumstances."
Meadowbrook said that on an ongoing basis, they were adhering to guidelines from the local and state health departments and strictly enforcing:
● Enhanced infection control precautions (masks, handwashing)
● Screening residents, patients, staff and essential visitors for expanded list of symptoms
● Restricting visitation and entry of people to the building
● Testing staff and residents for COVID-19 based on current protocols and availability of tests
● Postponing communal activities
● Practicing social distancing whenever possible
"Our residents, family members and staff have been informed that there is a confirmed positive case. During these uncertain times, family members are encouraged to connect with their loved ones through video chat, calling, texting or on social media."
For more information contact Director of Activities (kparker@meadowbrookhealth.com) or email at sgeddes@meadowbrookhealth.com or visit the website at meadowbrookhealth.com for updates or call 518-563-5440.
CLINTON COUNTY
The Clinton County Health Department reported 25 additional lab-confirmed COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday.
That left the county with 213 positive cases, up from 192 on Wednesday.
"With the significant uptick in cases we are seeing in the community, we continue to ask you to be patient with the contact tracing process," a message from the department said.
"If you receive a positive COVID-19 test result, please isolate in a separate room from your household members and wait for a call from CCHD. If you know you have had contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 please quarantine at home.
"Limit contact with your household members and remain on your property. If you have been tested and are awaiting results, please stay home and quarantine."
FRANKLIN COUNTY
The number of positive cases in Franklin County went up by 28 on Thursday, giving the county a total of 137 active cases.
There had been 117 cases on Wednesday.
The county Health Department was notifying residents that the CDC’s updated guidance on releasing individuals from quarantine as a result of an exposure to COVID-19 was adopted by the state as of Dec. 26.
"Franklin County Public Health is working diligently to update our systems and protocols to align with this guidance," a statement said.
"Contacts must be asymptomatic through their quarantine period to qualify for the updated quarantine requirements. All initial interviews with contacts who began their quarantine period after Dec. 26 are being reviewed to see who qualifies for the updated 10 day quarantine."
The updated requirements can be found at tinyurl.com/y9kxqezd.
Also in Franklin County, The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe’s Emergency Operations Center reported that the number of active cases under the Tribe’s jurisdiction increased to 14 during the past few days, with 26 family and friends in isolation or quarantine, a release said.
Uncontrolled gatherings and large parties involving individuals from other households is a main contributor to the recent surge, the release said.
"Other factors include holiday travel beyond the 300-mile radius or to identified exclusion areas, but the common denominator is that community members have let their guard down," the release said.
"Please remain vigilant for your and your family’s personal safety."
Community members were urged to not attend large house parties for New Year’s Eve.
"Please be mindful that the more people you are in contact with, the more likely you are going to be exposed to the virus. Fewer safety protocols means greater the risk of being infected."
The release also said that individuals are to be reminded that asymptomatic cases have become the most common form of community transmissions. An individual may not feel sick, but can still carry the virus and transmit it to others.
Asymptomatic cases are infectious two days prior to displaying symptoms, the release said.
ESSEX COUNTY
Essex County recorded 27 new cases Thursday, ending up with 110 positive cases.
The count was up from 95 cases on Wednesday.
The most new cases were in Ticonderoga with nine and North Elba with six.
Chesterfield had three and Essex, Westport and Willsboro each had two. Jay, Minerva and Moriah each had one new case.
