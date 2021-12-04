PLATTSBURGH — In a move that harkened back to the regional control room groups established early in the pandemic to oversee reopening, North Country legislative leaders and their Capital Region counterparts met with state representatives via teleconference Friday morning to discuss the response to surging COVID cases.
The call covered the counties' needs, many of which had already been detailed in surveys sent to the state last week, and occurred in the wake of Franklin County's re-declaration of a state of emergency due to COVID as a way to flag the state for help.
“We are working at every level to mitigate this as best we can," Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said after the call.
"We are in constant contact with health departments and the state, any agency, looking for resources, and all levels of our county government are working to do everything they can to get us through this situation.”
SUBSTANTIAL TRANSMISSION
Henry pointed to how regional positivity data indicates the seven North Country counties are in a state of substantial transmission as defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to state-posted figures, the most recent data as of Thursday showed the region had a positivity rate of 9.4% over a seven-day rolling average and 68.4 new cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day rolling average, more than triple the figures for New York City.
In Clinton County, those numbers were 8.5% and 57.7, respectively. Franklin County's average positivity rate was 9.9%, with an average of 81.5 new cases per 100,000 people.
Essex County's numbers were the lowest, with a 7% positivity rate and 43.3 new cases per 100,000 people on average.
Still, Essex County Health Department reported in a press release Friday that its new daily case totals are surpassing those seen during last year's winter surge, and have been accompanied by a surge in hospitalizations.
HOSPITAL PRESSURES
Gov. Kathy Hochul signed an executive order last week that, effective Friday, allowed the state Department of Health to limit nonessential, non-urgent procedures at hospitals located in what are deemed to be at-risk regions and with staffed bed capacity of 10% or less.
As of Friday, the three University of Vermont Health Network hospitals — Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and Elizabethtown Community Hospital — met those criteria, though DOH said determinations would be made by Monday, impacting surgeries scheduled for Thursday or later.
Henry said the counties want to improve staffing at the hospitals and nursing homes. Emergency department officials previously told the Press-Republican that bottlenecking in local ERs was caused in part by nursing homes’ inability to take in patients no longer in need of acute care due to staffing shortages.
Henry said Clinton County asked the state to send the National Guard to help staff nursing homes and, by extension, relieve some pressure on local hospitals.
VACCINATION, TESTING
Also on the list of needs for the region were additional testing and vaccination assistance.
“We have been screaming for a long time, as has every county in upstate, for more testing supplies," Essex County Board of Supervisors Chair Shaun Gillilland (R-Willsboro) said.
Both Henry and Franklin County Legislature Chair Donald Dabiew (D-District 5) pointed to the state's plans to purchase one million at-home COVID test kits. Henry said those are slated to be distributed to county health departments with the primary focus of getting them to families of school-age students.
Dabiew said his county is asking the state to make other testing methods free as well.
PUBLIC HEALTH STAFF
Henry also voiced the need for assistance with contact tracing. He sees the value and efficacy of the process, so long as people who are exposed can be notified and either isolated or quarantined within the first 24 or 48 hours.
But he questions the value when as many as seven or eight days have elapsed between a positive test and an order being issued.
“I think the answer might be either get these tests turned around in a much more timely manner or re-evaluate the value of contact tracing. Coupled with that are resources needed to help with the quarantine and isolation process and case management.
“If we’re going to continue to do that, we need help from the state with that process.”
Gillilland sees public health staff being worked to the bone throughout the pandemic as the biggest problem in his county.
"That department continues to work seven days week and they’ve been doing it for two years, running hard and running out of fuel, and we’re starting to get burnout and starting to lose people.
“Unless the state wants to put people actually in the offices working with us, I’m not sure how else they can assist in that matter.”
HEALTH, ECONOMIC RECOVERY
The three leaders welcome the return of a regional approach to combating this wave of the coronavirus. Henry said he got the sense that word on state assistance would be coming down early next week.
“Hopefully expanded testing, vaccinations and other things that may come down the pike achieve two goals: first and foremost and by light years, keep people healthy, keep them out of the hospital, from dying, from getting sick, and then secondly, keep this economic recovery going.”
Henry feels the state is aligned with those goals and, like Clinton County, wants to avoid the large shutdowns that characterized its response at the start of the pandemic as well as, at this point, mandates related to masking and gathering.
Clinton County was one of likely a handful of counties in the state that never rescinded its initial pandemic emergency order.
Henry said he would want consensus from the legislature and input from the health department before exercising his authority under the state of emergency.
ONLY WAY TO FIGHT
Gillilland said he has heard anecdotally that some people are concerned local leadership is not focusing on the increases in infection rates or the presence of the delta and omicron variants.
“I just want to say that that’s not true. We’ve been laser-focused in on it and the guidance on protecting everybody is out there and it’s very clear: it’s everybody’s patriotic duty, wear a mask indoors in crowded situations and get immunized.
"It’s the only way we’re going to fight this thing, the only way we’re going to stop it.”
Henry concurred.
“As a person and as a chair of the County Legislature and member of the Board of Health, I am determined to do everything I can to make sure that our county does everything it can in a surgical, targeted manner to keep people healthy and the economy going.”
Another regional teleconference meeting is slated for next Friday.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.