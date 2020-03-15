PLATTSBURGH — Effective Saturday, March 14 at 5 p.m., visitation at all correctional facilities in New York state is suspended until April 11.
The notice, in response to the COVID-19 outbreak worldwide, was put out by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision at 1:15 p.m. Saturday.
'A NO-BRAINER'
State Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Plattsburgh), a former correction officer, had been urging state officials to suspend visits.
"I think under these circumstances with all the closures and things shutting down... it was a no-brainer," Jones told the Press-Republican.
"If one case gets inside the doors of a prison it could be disastrous."
'GREATEST CONCERN'
The Department of Corrections and Community Supervision (DOCCS) is responsible for the safety, health, rehabilitation, and supervision of nearly 44,000 incarcerated individuals and over 35,000 individuals on community supervision through the tireless efforts of nearly 30,000 employees, a news release said.
"The department’s greatest concern is the safety and well-being of our employees and individuals within our care, custody, and supervision, particularly during this developing public health emergency," the statement said.
"To that end, the department must swiftly impose restrictions and precautions to prevent additional spread of infectious viral transmission of COVID-19 in both correctional facilities and the community at large."
As this public health emergency rapidly develops, the department will closely monitor the situation and extend these restrictions as necessary.
"While this suspension of visitation will be temporary, the department recognizes the immediate impact on incarcerated individuals throughout the correctional system. However, the current situation demands this significant action to safeguard the health and safety of all incarcerated individuals, employees, as well as their families and communities."
In a press release, Franklin County Sheriff Kevin Mulverhill said that the Franklin County Sheriff's Office would be suspending inmate visits "until further notice" in caution over COVID-19.
"Professionals seeking to conduct business within the confines of the jail will be required to contact the facility and arrange an appointment for a non-contact visit," Mulverhill wrote.
INMATE BENEFITS
While in-person visitation will be impossible to replace, the release said, the department will provide the following benefits to encourage individuals to keep in contact with their family and friends during this temporary suspension:
• Five free stamps per week for use in accordance with Directive #4422, “Inmate Correspondence Program.”
• Two free secure messages per week via electronic tablet, and one free phone call per week in accordance with Directive #4423 “Inmate Telephone Calls.”
This suspended visitation also applies to family reunion programs.
LEGAL VISITS
However, legal visits will not be impacted by this visitation suspension.
Legal visits will be conducted as non-contact (i.e. no physical contact allowed), as requests are submitted, and that option remains available within the facilities.
"The department takes seriously its duty to ensure the safety and well-being of those that work, visit and live in our correctional facilities, as well as those who supervise or are supervised in the greater community of New York. During this difficult time, the department is appreciative of everyone’s patience and understanding as we continue to face this virus together."
SMALL BUSINESSES
The lack of visitors to area prisons is likely to have an impact on local businesses.
Jones said that is unfortunate, but health and safety have to take precedence.
"We have to take that into account, but this (pandemic) is hurting small businesses and bringing pain to them everywhere," Jones said.
"When we get beyond all of this, and we will get beyond this, we will need to really step up and support our small business community."
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
