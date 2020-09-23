Contact tracing surrounding BMS teacher begins

BEEKMANTOWN — Contact tracing efforts connected to a Beekmantown Middle School teacher assumed positive for COVID-19 has begun, Beekmantown Central School District Superintendent of Schools Dan Mannix said.
“My understanding is they take all the people who were in contact, which seems like everybody who’s in their classroom, and they put them in quarantine until they know otherwise," he told The Press-Republican Tuesday.
ABOUT 60 IN QUARANTINE
On Sunday, the district learned that a second-grade student had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and that a BMS teacher was symptomatic. That led to the decision for all the district's schools to switch to remote learning for 14 days.
The teacher's test results had yet to come back Tuesday.
According to a ParentSquare update issued by the district Monday, contact tracing surrounding the student case led to about 50 people be placed under quarantine orders, including an administrator, school nurse, a per diem school nurse, multiple Beekmantown Elementary School teachers, a Cumberland Head Elementary School teacher, two BMS teachers and an office assistant.
"Two youth soccer teams are quarantining for 14 days," the update reads. "This includes players, coaches and referees."
The Health Department had referred nine people for testing. Seven or eight of those were members of the school community, Clinton County Health Department Supervising Public Health Nurse Nichole Louis said during an emergency BCSD Board of Education Meeting Monday night.
“That’s an important distinction," Mannix said. "This isn’t necessarily a Beekmantown event.”
Clinton County Health Department Public Health Director John Kanoza told The Press-Republican Tuesday afternoon that his agency had at least 60 people under quarantine in connection with COVID-19 at Beekmantown.
Mannix said 50 of those were from within the school community and 10 were not.
Kanoza wanted asymptomatic people to know that, in order to be tested, they should go to the CVPH Diagnostic Center on Plaza Boulevard, a state-sponsored free testing site.
RIPPLE EFFECT
The emergency meeting, which about 80 people listened in on, was held in order to inform both board members and the community about the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
Mannix told those tuned in that, following notification about the confirmed and possible positive cases, he referenced the district's reopening plan.
"The plan was written back in late June/early July with the help of a lot of people, probably thinking that we would be able to know if this plan would work if there was a positive case, not really giving any assumption that we would be the first case in the area.”
Not knowing the effectiveness of mask-wearing, mask breaks and social distancing, the district did not want to keep the schools open and further expand the virus’ footprint, Mannix said.
“What we thought was very important was to do the contact tracing, see how far the spread or how tight the web of COVID is in our school and then evaluate what we want to do next.”
Mannix additionally noted staffing concerns, given the number of people who had to be quarantined; the desire to give parents more notice if school was to be canceled; and knowledge of the virus's 14-day incubation period.
He said people from other districts were also being quarantined due to potential community spread.
Director of Pupil Personnel Polly Tavernia said it is difficult to follow the district’s plan when you realize the true extent of contact tracing.
“I know that's hard because people are understandably concerned about closing school and going to remote learning and questioning, you know, if it’s only one person positive, but it really is such a ripple effect. It affects so many things.”
CHANGE IN GUIDANCE
Mannix said an unwritten piece of state guidance also led to the mass quarantining.
Where it was previously thought that wearing an N-95 mask around a student with symptoms would prevent a staff member from having to undergo quarantine, it was verbally communicated by the state Department of Health to the county's health department Monday that they would have also had to don a face shield, a suit and gloves in order to avoid quarantine.
Beekmantown Elementary Principal Sarah Paquette explained that, according to protocol, students who complain of a symptom stand on stickers outside their classrooms while their teachers call down for an escort to the isolation room. This allows the nurse’s office to remain clear of symptomatic students should diabetics or those who need medication during the day have to access the space.
“We had an understanding that when we were fitted with the N-95 masks, if we go and pick up a student who is showing symptoms of illness, wearing the N-95 mask and bringing them to the isolation room would be sufficient and we would not be at risk for needing to quarantine or needing anything further,” Paquette said.
“When we were on the phone today, we were told that if we did not have, not only an N-95 but gloves and a suit and a shield, then we would still have to be quarantined because we would be considered having been exposed to the virus. So this was certainly new information today that we had not had prior.”
Mannix called this a game-changer, since it could result in many more staff having to be out of work than previously thought.
The option to send students to an auditorium or cafeteria to have a makeshift study hall should insufficient numbers of staff show up to work is not available anymore, he said.
“People don't show up, it becomes unsafe to have kids and you’ve got to look at sending kids home.”
HELD UP
Louis said there wasn’t any guidance for the Health Department to offer a school system regarding the most appropriate personal protective equipment to wear.
The department had school nurses follow health care provider guidance, which dictates that an N-95 will not suffice when they are interacting with someone who has COVID-19.
She believes the state has been promising clearer school guidance documents which have been held up at the Governor’s Office, and encouraged people to reach out to elected officials to put pressure on releasing those.
State reps have told the local health department that it’s not just those immediately near the student who must quarantine, she said.
“We just don’t have the information due to us not understanding how the virus actually transmits or works.
“The state has not given us the proper guidance and the guidance that they’re giving us right now via verbal communication is that the entire classroom gets quarantined.”
SPORTS SEASON
Beekmantown CSD had made the decision to postpone starting its sports season until Oct. 5.
As contact tracing and testing continues, Mannix will keep the board informed about exposures at the elementary, middle and high school levels.
Tuesday afternoon, he was not aware of any at the high school level among educators or students.
“If this is a small event, not a spreader event, and our public health measures are working like they said they would, we would probably feel comfortable with moving forward."
TOGETHER
Mannix said he appreciates the partnership with the Health Department.
“My staff have been great, parents have been wonderful.
"It’s kind of a North Country trait up here, and we’re not shocked by this, but it’s comforting and it does make you feel like you’re going to get through this all together.
