Comptroller: North Country shows resilience

PLATTSBURGH — The North Country has shown tremendous resilience despite the challenges of COVID-19, state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said.
During a press conference at the North Country Chamber of Commerce Monday morning, New York’s top financial oversight official shared data which showed that the region’s unemployment and sales tax numbers were bouncing back faster than the state’s as a whole.
“You’ve got some good news here,” DiNapoli said. “I know it’s a tough time. I know it’s not where you want to be. I know not everybody that had a job a year ago has their job back today.
“But there are many, many positives for the North Country.”
DISTRICT VISIT
The chamber event was DiNapoli’s first stop of the day and, according to the organization’s president, Garry Douglas, marked a milestone as the first news conference held in the meeting room since February.
“It’s at least a sign that ... in some small ways, we’re starting to step forward,” Douglas said.
Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) said DiNapoli’s input was extremely important for local governments at this time.
The chamber was the first of a few stops the comptroller was set to make in the 115th Assembly District Monday. Also on his agenda were Prairie’s Orchard and Titus Mountain Family Ski Center in Malone.
“We certainly welcome him to see firsthand what these family-owned businesses, the backbone, really, of our economy here in the North Country are doing,” Jones said.
'REAL PEOPLE'
DiNapoli credited the efforts of government officials as well as the private sector with the North Country’s progress.
He noted that the state’s unemployment rate went from 14.5 percent in April to 9.4 percent in September.
Clinton and Franklin counties saw even greater improvement, with the numbers dropping from 15.2 to 4.9 percent and 14.3 to 5.1 percent, respectively.
Since the start of the pandemic, Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Hamilton counties have seen close to 23,000 unemployment insurance filings, up 600 percent over the same time period in 2019, DiNapoli said.
“We talk about all these numbers, but there are real people, real families behind these numbers in terms of the economic impact of what we’ve been going through.”
He added that, while the state’s sales tax revenue was down 9.5 percent in the third quarter from July to September, the North Country’s was up 4.7 percent over 2019.
'SENSE OF CONFIDENCE'
Though the region is uniquely challenged by the lack of Canadian tourism this year, DiNapoli said, the numbers indicate that people are staying, shopping and spending locally.
Additionally, downstaters like himself who cannot travel out-of-state have looked to the North Country to vacation.
And, though not as well-defined, collections on internet sales, increased in this time when many have remained at home, could be a contributing factor.
“You have planted a lot of good seeds over many years and you’ve had some years of struggle … but those seeds have sprouted and you’ve got some strengths here that you’re able to build on,” DiNapoli said.
“Certainly, compared to many regions of the state, I think you should have a sense of confidence about how you’ve been weathering through this very very tough time.”
TOGETHER
Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3) said the county has been laser-focused on mitigating health and economic impacts, and was in the process of building next year’s budget.
He echoed the call for federal assistance, and reminded people to wear masks.
“Stay safe so that we can all progress together and have as good an ending as possible.”
Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman said that, during the pandemic, in his municipality alone, more than 100,000 square feet of new business was being developed.
“That gives us the light of hope.”
Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo noted that sales tax is paramount to local government, and that the county was quietly hopeful for getting through 2020 and was formulating a budget that accounts for withholding of 20 percent of state aid.
Referencing regular meetings between the New York State Association of Counties and the state Division of Budget, Zurlo said there was an understanding that “we are all one taxpayer” and the goal was not to pass the buck from state to local government.
“We are hopeful we are going to get through this together.”
