PLATTSBURGH — The Health Resources and Services Administration disbursed funding to two North Country community health center networks as part of COVID-19 legislative relief Wednesday.
Hudson Headwaters Health Network, which operates five facilities in Clinton and Essex counties, received $1.9 million for COVID-19-related activities and capacity-building efforts.
The Community Health Center of the North Country, which has a Malone office, received $705,000.
North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) said in a statement that she pushed hard for community health centers in her district to be included in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act relief package.
“Many of my constituents depend on our community health centers, which are critical resources for rural communities.
I’m grateful that both Hudson Headwaters and the Community Health Center of the North Country have received this funding so they have the resources to combat COVID-19 and properly care for their patients during this unprecedented and challenging time."
According to a press release, Hudson Headwaters will use the funds to cover unanticipated expenses brought about by the COVID-19 response, such as the purchase of testing kits and increased supplies; additional personal protective equipment for providers, staff and patients; and the renovation of spaces to maximize social distancing.
"Hudson Headwaters could use the CARES Act funding to purchase equipment for telehealth or mobile health services related to COVID-19, but also to ensure that patients continue to receive appropriate medical care for other conditions while protecting them and employees from potential COVID-19 exposures," the release said.
Funding may not be used for salary-related expenses.
In a statement, Hudson Headwaters CEO Dr. Tucker Slingerland applauded Stefanik and U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) for their efforts to secure the funding in the CARES Act.
"Their leadership on this bipartisan effort is exactly the kind of cooperation we are seeing on the front lines among our regional hospital partners and health care allies.
More funding and resources will be crucial as the COVID-19 crisis unfolds and we look forward to continued cooperation and progress on all fronts."
"Our entire community is inspired by the diligence and hard work of our healthcare workers on the front lines, and my office will continue to be a strong advocate for Community Health Centers and all North Country health care workers – heroes living among us," Stefanik said.
