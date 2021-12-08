PLATTSBURGH — Though the omicron variant of the coronavirus is a hot topic, infectious disease physician Dr. Keith Collins remains most worried about the delta variant.
“Delta, really, we know makes people sick," the University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians hospital doctor said during a press conference Wednesday.
"We know people get hospitalized, we know people die. And we actually know now that, if you are unvaccinated with COVID, you are 14 times more likely to die from COVID than if you had been vaccinated.
“If you want to stop this pandemic, … you have got to get vaccinated.”
MORE UNKNOWN THAN KNOWN
When it comes to omicron, the unknown far exceeds the known, Collins said, including how sick it makes someone.
“We do know it’s a variant that has more mutations than any of the other variants we’ve seen so far,” he said, noting that preliminary evidence seems to indicate it is more contagious.
But early data also seems to show that, in people who are vaccinated, they can still get infected but tend to get a very mild illness.
“I’m hoping that it will make people less sick than delta; that would be our best-case scenario,” Collins said. “But the next two to three weeks will probably let us know that.”
INFECTION STILL DETECTABLE
Current COVID tests can detect infection from the omicron variant, Collins explained, but do not distinguish it from other variants.
“For all I know, we could have omicron here. I don’t think we do, but we don’t have the means in our hospital or in our county, to my knowledge, to test for omicron.”
Collins noted that the state lab is probably testing samples for omicron.
“But what I do want to stress is, even if we can’t tell if it’s omicron or not, we definitely can still tell when someone has COVID.”
JURY OUT ON TREATMENTS
At the hospital, one of the concerns when it comes to omicron is whether current COVID treatments will be effective against it.
“I think the jury, again, is still out on that,” Collins said.
He hypothesized that anti-inflammatory medications will still be effective, as those do not take aim at the virus itself but rather the immune system’s over-activity against it.
“It’s medicines we have that actually fight the virus itself that we just don’t know yet,” Collins said.
Those include monoclonal antibodies, which Collins said up to this point have been shown to lower the risk of getting hospitalized or dying by at least 50%.
“Again, that’s not the end of the world just yet because, right now, we’re dealing with delta and those things do work and, if we're lucky, maybe omicron won’t make us as sick, but time, again, will tell.”
GET VACCINATED
On COVID treatment pills that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has or will consider, Collins said there is every reason to think those medicines would still work against omicron.
“But as they say, an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure: get vaccinated.”
Collins said the hospital has been able to keep up with COVID so far, but would be in real trouble if things get much worse.
“You can stop that by getting yourselves vaccinated.”
