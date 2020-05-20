PLATTSBURGH — COVID-19 pushed the Cogan Avenue rebuild back a year to 2021.
The pandemic froze the City of Plattsburgh project in its design phase, which, Engineering Technician Andrew Durrin said, was now anticipated for an end of June completion.
"That's really not enough time to do the project before winter hits," he told the Press-Republican. "We're looking at getting the bid documents together and then putting it out to bid over the wintertime for a spring start-up.
"That would mean, probably, a mid-to-late-summer completion date."
STREET REBUILD
Plans to reconstruct the city street were announced in late 2019 and the city selected C&S Engineers Inc. to develop design plans.
The project, to impact 1,700 feet of roadway between Cogan Avenue's intersections with Cornelia Street and Park Avenue West, was accompanied by a waterline reconstruction project and would include road paving.
The street rebuild had made it into the city's 2020 plan, for which it had set aside $300,000.
LIABILITY ISSUES
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, as the street stood, with on-street parking, no sidewalks, minimal curbing and a minimal line for bikers and/or walkers, it was not in compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act Standards for Accessible Design.
This was said to be a liability for both the City of Plattsburgh, as well as the design engineer.
That in mind, the city was presented with three ADA-compliant design options.
The alternatives proposed various combinations of street curbing, striping, sidewalk additions and/or the elimination of on-street parking.
COMMUNITY CONCERNS
Those possible changes, however, attracted public upset at the onset 2020 with many neighborhood residents sharing their concerns with city councilors.
Though the city had a 15-foot right-of-way on the homeowner's perceived lawns here, many residents were concerned with the loss of streetside parking, the loss of lawn and/or driveway space and the addition of sidewalks.
For the most part, residents seemed in favor of the street's paving, but wanted the rest to be left alone.
DESIGN SELECTION
After much back and forth, the city landed on a design that councilors felt to be a compromise.
It allowed the city to utilize about one-third of its 15-foot right-of-way, constructing four-foot sidewalks on both sides of the road and keeping on-street parking on its east side.
PROJECT TIMELINE
Durrin said, at one point, the project was expected to begin by late spring, early summer and finish up before winter 2020, "but once the pandemic hit, the project timeline was delayed too far."
The project was now hoped for a springtime 2021 construction start date, to wrap up later that year.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.