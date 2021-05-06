ELIZABETHTOWN - Elizabethtown officials are looking forward to a more normal season at Cobble Hill Golf Course, but many questions remain.
The town recently hosted a public meeting to discuss the future of the golf course.
Town Supervisor Noel Merrihew said that with COVID-19 issues not as big as last year, “I am hoping that in July restrictions will let up and we can go back to normalcy.”
Last year's policies included each golf cart thoroughly cleaned after use for safety, no walk-ons, the club house was closed and no bathroom facilities available.
“Currently, clubhouse hours are a work in progress and will not be open full-time in May and June, but bathrooms will be accessible,” Merrihew said.
PRO SHOP
CHGC Manager Don Ratliff explained some of the issues and plans. Though the use of vending machines for extra gloves, tees, balls etc. had been considered, it was deemed this would not be practical due to the many varieties of equipment which might be needed. Currently, the pro shop has about $6,000 in inventory.
As for clubhouse hours, Ratliff plans on 40 hours per week through mid-June, and eventually be extended to 67 during the peak season in July and August.
“I think this will be a good year. Memberships are up over last year,” Ratliff said.
Ratliff indicated michigans and hot dogs seem to be the most popular fare and offering a, “minimal menu,” appears to be the most practical approach.
Elizabethtown Councilman Jeff Allott stated that the biggest concern is to try to run this facility as a business.
“Last year was one of the best in 10 years,” Allott said.
He explained that some new carts need to be purchased every three of four years.
A few attendees of the meeting questioned whether the golf course had ever paid for itself and why they should subsidize it with their taxes as they don’t utilize the facility.
The average expenses for running the golf course from 2016-2019 was $163,780 while revenues averaged $83,000 thus resulting in a negative difference of $80,854.
In 2020 as of mid August the expenses were reported as being $61,796 with revenues at $40,095, thus a negative difference of $21,701.
LEASING DISCUSSED
The possibility of leasing was also brought up.
Allott said, “This is an asset for the community. It is the crown jewel. As far as leasing, no one in his right mind would want it.”
Merrihew added that leasing had been considered in the past.
Elizabethtown Town Councilor Ben Morris said the current building was not adequate for the extended use and would need enlargement and improvements such as kitchen facilities in order to make money.
Elizabethtown resident Aaron Woolf pointed out the course is a multi-use facility and suggested the possibility of groomed cross-country ski trails in which use fees could be charged. He mentioned that local hiking trails are maintained by volunteers and perhaps the golf course could do that as well.
Angel Marvin spoke for the CHGC Association, which she termed an, “informal group.”
She appreciated that the course will now allow for walk-ons which were not allowed last year. Point of sale registration and equipment purchases through the internet was also discussed.
Marvin also asked that the town re-visit non-resident rates that exceed those of residents by $100.
OTHER USES
The golf course hosts leagues and tournaments and it is hoped these will be an option this year. Cobble Hill also hosts the Boquet Valley School District’s golf team and in the past has been the site of the Section VII cross country championship race.
Current resident seasonal rates are: Single $350, Couple $450, and Family $500, while non-residents pay $450, $550 and Family $625 respectively.
Marvin said she felt this would attract golfers from Lewis, Willsboro and other near-by towns.
“The communities are small and getting smaller,” she said.
Since the golf course gets subsidized $40 by the tax rate, she suggested that figure being used as a fee differential.
The possibility of the course having a liquor license was also mentioned by Marvin who volunteered to do the paperwork.
Merrihew didn’t feel that was a direction the town was willing to undertake.
Currently there is a move underway to provide free Cobble Hill Golf Course Junior Membership for students in high school and younger. Call 518-637-2523 for information.
For many years, local students have been availed with greatly reduced rates.
Elizabethtown Councilwoman Cathy Reusser pointed out the state’s department of health has been and will continue changing its guidance for golf courses.
For additional information: Call Don Ratliff at 518-729-9521; or go to the Elizabethtown Town website, and access the golf course link.
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondacktrambler@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.