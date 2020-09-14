PLATTSBURGH — Supporters of congressional candidate Tedra Cobb who attended a yard sign distribution event in Plattsburgh Saturday agreed with her health care priorities and expressed frustration with their incumbent representative.
Cobb, a Democrat from Canton and former St. Lawrence County legislator, is running against U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) for a second time.
CARES ABOUT REGION
Plattsburgh resident Lauren Johannes-Mihalek said her support for Cobb stemmed from how the Democratic platform is her philosophy.
“But in particular, up in the North Country I absolutely think you need somebody from the North Country, and who cares about the North Country, to be our representative.”
Kate Fiske, a teacher from Chazy, said she wants to get the right people in the right places.
“I think we’re way off track right now and it’s a bit disheartening and, in some cases, I think it’s a bit frightening as well.”
SOLD OUT
Though she has tried to give Stefanik the benefit of the doubt, Johannes-Milhalek feels the congresswoman has “sold out the North Country,” and was embarrassed during the congresswoman’s participation in the impeachment hearings as a member of the House Intelligence Committee.
She criticized Stefanik for “doubling down” against Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
“In this pandemic, he’s one of the few people early on who, as an executive, did what you need to do: marshal all of your resources around you in every branch of government — and you lead and try to get people through this pandemic.”
Both Johannes-Mihalek and Robin Brown of Plattsburgh took issue with how, when the president visited Fort Drum in 2018 to sign the FY 2019 National Defense Authorization Act, Stefanik did not say the name of Sen. John McCain, for whom the bill was named.
“The president didn’t say it because of his animosity toward that man (McCain) for some reason and she didn’t say it, in my opinion, because she wasn’t representing us and Americans, she was representing the president and I’m sorry to see that,” Johannes-Milhalek said.
HEALTH CARE
Johannes-Mihalek clarified that her support for Cobb is not just rooted in disappointment with Stefanik. She agrees with Cobb’s stance on health care, a top issue since she first ran for Congress, and making sure everyone is covered.
She shared how a friend’s son in another state had to shop around for affordable COVID-19 tests when he was exposed to the disease since he does not have insurance.
“That shows a lack of leadership that I think we would get from people like Tedra who are so into, not just having insurance, but maintaining public health.”
Brown described Cobb as honest and a person with integrity, which she feels Stefanik is not.
“I think she’s (Stefanik) interested in what’s going on in Washington and Tedra’s going to be interested in local issues, really, and not just sort of for photo ops.”
GROUNDED
Brown believes Cobb would work toward improving the health care system, and has more concern for and knowledge about the environment than Stefanik.
“I think she’s just grounded in the North Country and in the concerns and would speak to people and hear them."
Though a Democrat, Brown voted for and highly respects former Republican Assemblywoman Janet Duprey.
“That’s the way I feel about Tedra: she will vote as an ethical and moral person, which Janet did.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.