PLATTSBURGH — New York 21st Congressional District candidates clashed in the wake of journalist Bob Woodward's release of interview audio which showed President Donald Trump was aware of the novel coronavirus's severity early on in the pandemic and sought to play it down.
Woodward had conducted 18 interviews with the president for his second book on the Trump presidency titled "Rage."
In one recording dated Feb. 7, Trump described to Woodward how the virus is transmitted through the air.
"It’s also more deadly than your, you know, even your strenuous flus."
Later, on March 19, the president talked about how the coronavirus could also impact young people, not just those who are older.
Trump said he "wanted to always play it down."
"I still like playing it down because I don’t want to create a panic," he added.
'SIMPLY UNCONSCIONABLE'
Former Vice President and Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden tweeted Wednesday that Trump "lied to us for months" and had failed to do his job on purpose.
"It was a life or death betrayal of the American people."
Canton Democrat and former St. Lawrence County Legislator Tedra Cobb, who is running against North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), followed suit in criticizing the president, stating that 190,000 Americans were dead, millions had gotten sick and the economy was in shambles due to Trump's failed leadership.
She contended that, throughout the COVID-19 crisis, Stefanik had "politicized the pandemic for her own political gain."
"Now that Trump has admitted that he knew all along how serious this virus was and refused to tell the American people, I am calling on Elise to resign as co-chair for the Trump campaign," Cobb said.
"Her continued participation in the campaign of someone who lied to Americans about the risks of a global health crisis, causing illness, death and destruction far beyond what we should have had to bear, is simply unconscionable.”
'PROUD TO SUPPORT'
The Press-Republican had reached out to Stefanik's camp asking for her thoughts on the president's statements and how they compared with his public rhetoric and actions at the time, whether his strategy of "playing it down" was appropriate and effective in countering panic, and her response to those who say he lied to the American people.
When additionally asked for a response to Cobb's statement, one was provided that did not specifically address any of those questions.
Stefanik spokeswoman Madison Anderson claimed Cobb was "the most anti-Trump Democrat in the entire country," equating Cobb's attacks on the president to an attack on North Country voters.
"Congresswoman Stefanik is proud to support President Trump for re-election and serve as New York co-chair of his campaign."
Anderson described Cobb as "out of touch" with district families and said her rhetoric was offensive to voters who elected and support him.
"Congresswoman Stefanik hears from constituents every day how proud they are that their congresswoman supports our president and works with him directly to get real results for our region."
Anderson called on Cobb to disavow the Biden-Harris ticket.
FALSE STORY
The Press-Republican was the only media outlet in attendance at Stefanik's tour of Loreman’s Embroidery, Engraving and Screenprinting in Keeseville Wednesday.
When asked to respond to a report by The Atlantic that Trump had disparaged fallen soldiers as "losers" and "suckers" among other insults of servicemembers, Stefanik touted the district's support of Trump and her record of working with the administration on behalf of veterans.
"This story is false," Stefanik said. "There’s not a single on-the-record quote included in the story."
WRITTEN QUESTIONS
On the Office of the Director of National Intelligence's decision to no longer conduct in-person briefings with congressional intelligence committees on elections security, Stefanik said she and other members would receive written briefings and could submit written questions.
"We do that a lot at hearings when you’re limited to the five minutes, but if you have additional questions you send them written and the agencies are very good about responding."
Stefanik expressed concern over in-person briefings to Congress as a whole that have leaked before they even concluded.
"That is not acceptable. These are important national security briefings so I think the written briefings — I mean, that’s briefing Congress and I take the time to read the intelligence reports."
FLEXIBILITY FOR CENSUS
Regarding the U.S. Census, Stefanik said she was open to delaying the deadline in order to make sure response rates go up.
The U.S. Census Bureau had announced in early August that it was moving up the deadline for field data collection from Oct. 31 to Sept. 30 in order to meet the statutory Dec. 31 deadline to process the counts.
Those against the move have said it would cause the bureau to overlook minorities.
Several of the counties in New York's 21st Congressional District had self response rates around or below 50 percent, according to Census data.
"We need to get our numbers up," Stefanik said. "It’s very important to make sure that the North Country is accurately counted so we get the federal resources that, frankly, is based upon an accurate population count.
"I think, because the census is happening during such an unprecedented time, there needs to be as much flexibility as possible."
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
