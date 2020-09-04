Cobb hosts virtual health care forum

PLATTSBURGH — Access to care and prescription drug prices numbered among the topics discussed during a recent health care tele-town hall hosted by congressional candidate Tedra Cobb.
Cobb, a Canton Democrat and former St. Lawrence County legislator, is running against incumbent U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) to represent New York’s 21st Congressional District.
A RIGHT, NOT 'BUSINESS'
Aside from Cobb, speakers included Dr. Adam Jarrett, former chief medical officer at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center who currently serves in that role at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck, N.J., and health care advocate Sara Carpenter of Queensbury.
The campaign polled the Zoom meeting attendees on which aspect of the health care system had affected them and their families the most. The top three answers were lack of affordable health care, prescription drug costs and accessibility in a rural area.
“We have to stop thinking about health care as a ‘business’ and thinking about it as a right that every person has to have and there can’t be issues with pre-existing conditions, there can’t be issues with access as it relates to money," Jarrett said.
“When that becomes the problem, people get bad care or no care and so we have to make sure there’s access for everyone.”
'WE'RE ALL PAYING FOR IT'
Carpenter's husband, Bob, has been battling leukemia since 2000. Since 2014, he has been taking Imbruvica which, with a price tag of $144,000 per year, has enabled him to have great quality of life.
“Obviously it matters to us, but why it should matter to you … (is) because you’re paying for our medicine, too, by way of higher premiums and deductibles," she said.
“When a company pays for Bob’s medicine, we’re all paying for it and because our nation is suffering as a result, every new cancer drug is priced the same way — for hepatitis, arthritis, diabetes, heart disease — and it’s literally bankrupting health care.”
Change starts with electing representatives who will fix the problem, Carpenter said.
“I can tell you right now that our current congressional representative has actually made things worse.”
COMBAT COSTS
Asked about how she would address the problem of high prescription drug costs, Cobb mentioned the House-passed bill H.R.3 — the "Elijah E. Cummings Lower Drug Costs Now Act" — which would allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug prices.
Stefanik voted against that bill, instead co-sponsoring H.R.19, the "Lower Costs, More Cures Act," which she touted as a bipartisan solution to H.R.3. It was referred to a House Judiciary subcommittee and has not seen movement since December.
When the federal government invests in research and development of drugs, Cobb continued, it should own the medication.
Carpenter agreed, adding that the generic drug industry needs to be stimulated in order to create competition among drugmakers.
Medicare already sets what doctors and hospitals get paid for certain services, Jarrett said, and drug companies’ political power prevents the same standards from being applied to them.
“It doesn’t make sense when we can do it in a way that does not stifle the innovation.”
TELEMEDICINE
Jarrett said he spends anywhere from 30 to 50 percent of his time recruiting providers, a tremendous problem in a rural community.
While in a suburban community the issue is that there are not enough doctors in the right “buckets,” such as primary care, in rural areas there is not really enough of anything, he said.
One attendee pointed out that, while telemedicine is a great way to address health care access issues, people in rural areas tend not to have the proper equipment or internet infrastructure.
Cobb has a brother with lupus who she normally drives to Rochester for his specialist appointments every six months.
Due to COVID-19, he has been allowed to use telehealth to check in instead.
“Here’s the thing, he has high-speed internet and … not everybody has not only the technology but the infrastructure so we need to keep fighting for infrastructure and expanding infrastructure whether it is for physical health or whether it’s for mental health.
“Telemedicine is an opportunity that we have to keep pushing forward on after COVID, but again we also have to keep pushing forward for the infrastructure so that it can happen and that insurers are going to pay for it.”
HOSPICE, PALLIATIVE CARE
Cobb said funding for hospice, palliative care and home health will enable community members to stay at home.
“All of those options need to be available to people in our communities so that we can care for our loved ones.”
Jarrett said there is evidence that those who switch over to hospice and palliative care live longer. The sad reality, he continued, is that those services lose money.
“They are not reimbursed adequately from the government or from private payers and so anyone who’s going into that world from a business perspective is doing it out of mission, not out of margin.
"It’s just not financially sound and that needs to be addressed.”
QUALITY OF LIFE
Inadequate insurance or health care availability puts people's lives at risk, Jarrett said.
“The good news is modern medicine has gotten to the point where it makes a difference and more so every day.”
He compared how health care access did not matter much when the Spanish flu hit 100 years ago, whereas it has saved lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s really about quality of life and keeping people healthy and alive. But the irony of it is it’s also less expensive.
“When we provide good telemedicine, we keep people out of the hospital. When we provide good primary care services, we catch diseases and take care of them before they get too sick.”
The United States spends more on health care than anywhere else in the world, Jarrett said, but is not the healthiest country.
“We’re spending the money wrong. We’re not spending money on where it matters and that is a problem.”
NEXT CONVERSATION
Cobb said forums such as these are always the beginning of the next conversation.
“We’re not going to always agree on the best course of action, we’re not going to always agree on which is the best policy.
“But we do agree — and I think all of us tonight on the call can agree — that people need to be cared for and that we need to put health care as a priority and we need people who are elected who are going to fight for families here.”
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.