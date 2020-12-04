Clinton, Franklin cases grow by double-digits

PLATTSBURGH — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Clinton and Franklin counties grew by double-digits Friday.
Clinton County Health Department reported 21 new cases and two recoveries for an active total of 75.
Franklin County Public Health Services announced 15 additional cases and four recoveries, bringing its total to 68. That is just four shy of its all-time high of 72 reported Nov. 20.
GET-TOGETHERS THE CAUSE
CCHD said continued increases in cases are largely the result of get-togethers and other interactions between families and friends, and stressed that contact tracers need the community's help to stop the spread of COVID-19.
"If you have been notified of an exposure and quarantined, stay home," a post on their Facebook page reads. "If you are awaiting test results, stay home. If a contact tracer is calling you, answer the phone."
CCHD said contact tracing does not work if residents are not truthful about recent contacts or continue interacting with others while under isolation or quarantine orders.
It was noted that 12 of the county's current cases were among Clinton Correctional Facility inmates, while the remaining 63 were spread throughout the county.
The agency continued to recommend protective measures including face mask-wearing, social distancing, frequent handwashing, avoiding crowds and gatherings, staying home when sick and getting flu shots.
KNOWN EXPOSURE
FCPHS Public Health Program Improvement Specialist Erin Streiff said four of the 15 new cases in her county were associated with a specific gathering.
"Many others are individuals in quarantine from having known exposure to previously positive persons."
University of Vermont Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center Communications and Media Relations Specialist Phillip Rau said the Malone hospital had two COVID-19-positive patients as of Friday after one person tested negative.
Franklin County reported a seventh COVID-19 death this week. Five of those people were Alice Center residents.
Rau said there were eight coronavirus-positive residents still being housed at The Alice Center and three hospitalized within the UVM Health Network.
LOWER RISK AT SCHOOLS
On Wednesday, Franklin-Essex-Hamilton BOCES announced that, following a shift to remote learning mid-November that had been set to last through Jan. 4, Franklin County schools would start to resume in-person learning next week.
Streiff said state data indicate that, so long as recommended masking and social distancing measures are in place, schools do not present as high of a risk for spread as other community settings such as informal gatherings that bring together multiple households.
"That, of course, does not preclude schools from being a potential site of spread," she added.
FCPHS is recommending that people start planning how to safely celebrate the upcoming holidays, Streiff said, pointing to CDC guidance available at tinyurl.com/y6apke6n.
POSITIVITY RATES
Due to the sizes of their populations, Clinton and Franklin counties would have to initiate the state's micro-cluster protocols if, over seven-day rolling averages, their COVID-19 testing positivity rates rose above 3.5 percent for 10 days and they had 15 or more new cases per day.
Throughout all of last month, Clinton County's average positivity rate did not exceed 2 percent, though by Thursday it had crept up to 3 percent.
For much of November, Franklin County's average was above 2 percent, reaching a high of 2.7 percent Nov. 10, according to state data.
Since just before Thanksgiving, it has not exceeded 1.9 percent. Streiff said isolation and quarantine, public education and testing were all components of reducing the spread.
But FCPHS is concerned about those numbers picking back up again due to recent higher levels of daily positivity. State data show 4.3 percent of the county's tests were positive on Tuesday, 2.9 percent on Wednesday and 4.1 percent on Thursday.
OTHER COVID UPDATES
The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center reported one new COVID-19 case Friday for a total of three active cases under its jurisdiction.
Community members were urged to avoid gatherings in uncontrolled environments where there are no mask or social distancing requirements. A press release noted that people exposed to the coronavirus on Thanksgiving could be asymptomatic and infectious.
Essex County Health Department reported two new COVID-19 cases Friday. The agency was monitoring 27 active cases.
