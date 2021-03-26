PLATTSBURGH — Clinton and Essex county residents who are not yet eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under state guidelines but are interested in getting it may now sign up to be on standby lists in case their respective county health departments have extra doses.
"This is a proactive approach (Clinton County Health Department) is taking to avoid any vaccine waste," CCHD Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn explained.
"Once a vial is drawn up, all of those doses must be used in a timely manner. CCHD has not had any doses go unused to this point, and we want to be sure we can keep it that way."
CCHD will reach out to residents on the standby list if there are any "extra" doses at one of its clinics, Flynn said.
'JUST MAKES SENSE'
Essex County Health Department Program Coordinator Andrea Whitmarsh said her agency has been utilizing a waiting list for eligible county residents for the last few weeks. She also noted other lists for the homebound population and those awaiting second doses.
The decision was made Friday to open the waiting list up for any interested adult.
"Now that more sites are available and vaccine has started to flow more freely, it just makes sense," Whitmarsh said.
SIGN UP
Clinton County residents who are 18 or older can sign up for the CCHD standby list by calling 518-565-4848 or emailing health@clintoncountygov.com with the following information:
• Subject line: COVID vaccination standby list
• Name
• Phone number
• Email address
• Town/village/city of residence
Essex County residents who are 18 or older can sign up for the ECHD waitlist by calling 518-873-3500 or by filling out an online form: tinyurl.com/yujjx43y
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.