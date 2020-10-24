Clinton, Essex County report additional COVID-19 cases

PLATTSBURGH — COVID-19 numbers continued to rise in Clinton County on Friday, with the Clinton County Health Department’s morning update listing 48 active cases.
One person recovered while six new cases were added to the count as of the 10:37 a.m. update, with all six of the new cases being related to the SUNY Plattsburgh cluster, the update said.
A message from university President Alexander Enyedi released by the school later in the day Friday reported an additional positive student case.
The student is isolating and following health and safety directions, the message said, adding that three students are in precautionary isolation having tested negative with rapid tests but are awaiting backup PCR test results.
Through contact tracing by the Clinton County Health Department, 157 students are in quarantine: 79 on-campus and 78 off-campus.
At Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, 11 new positive COVID-19 cases were reported as of Thursday.
No new cases at the facility were mentioned in the department's Friday update.
ESSEX COUNTY
Essex County reported one new case Friday, associated with the Lee House Senior Apartments cluster.
A total of 12 people are linked to this cluster, the county’s update said, which includes people that live within and outside the apartment building.
