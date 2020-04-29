PLATTSBURGH — A work group assembled by Clinton County Legislature Chair Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) will aim to guide the area safely through reopening.
"The main focus ... is to discuss a path forward to get our county and this region back to work and open for business," he told the Press-Republican Tuesday.
BEST PRACTICES
The group's objectives include developing best practices for reopening safely in the face of COVID-19 with the use of empirical data and necessary health care protocols, Henry said.
Topics for discussion will range from testing and contact tracing to how tourism and cross-border issues figure into Clinton County's approach.
The work group's membership will include Henry, County Administrator Michael Zurlo, Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman, City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read, County Director of Public Health John Kanoza, Clinton Community College President Ray DiPasquale, Champlain Valley Educational Services BOCES District Superintendent Dr. Mark Davey and Aleka's restaurant owner and operator Peter Kritziotis to represent small business.
NovaBus may also be represented, Henry said.
"I think we’ve got a great group of very experienced people here and we can have some great conversations to help drive this issue forward."
OTHER TASK FORCES
The group believes it can be effective in three ways, Henry said: by providing input prior to when regulations and executive orders are issued, giving feedback on issues that arise with such policies with the intent of changing them for the better, and interpreting how these policies impact the area and how they should be implemented.
The members plan to work with other tasks force established at higher levels of government, including state-level regional reopening task forces as well as the Northeast Congressional COVID-19 Regional Recovery Task Force and the Task Force on Reopening the Economy, both of which North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) was named to.
"We would obviously look forward to working with any of these types of organizations on the federal and state level to partner and collaborate with and work through this," Henry said.
"There’s some important issues here to be discussed. You have two major things that you’re balancing. You obviously have the public health concerns and then you have the economic concerns as well to get these things open. How do you best do that?"
'EFFECTIVE VOICE'
Henry expects that the group will meet for the first time next week, but noted that conversations have already begun over the past week or so.
"We think we have a broad cross-section of not only Clinton County but our region and can be an effective voice."
The group plans to seek public input, which will likely involve each member corresponding with the stakeholders they represent to help get the word out, Henry said.
"We think that we can have a two-way conversation here with all of the affected folks: our residents, our tourists and our business community, and our health community obviously. We cannot lose sight of that."
