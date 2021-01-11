PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Health Department reported two more COVID-19-related deaths Monday, bringing the total number to 11 since the pandemic began.
The county saw 173 new cases confirmed over the weekend, putting the active total at 359. An additional 624 people were in quarantine.
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital Sr. Marketing & Communications Specialist Chris Blake said there were 29 COVID-19 patients in hospital as of Monday morning, four of whom were in the Intensive Care Unit.
NURSING HOME DEATHS
Senior Public Health Educator Molly Flynn confirmed with The Press-Republican that the two new deaths and a third reported Friday were nursing home residents.
Meadowbrook Healthcare Administrator/CEO Paul Richards said that, as of Monday, two of the facility's residents had died with COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, the Plattsburgh facility had reported no positives among its resident population until Dec. 29.
"The individuals that passed were beloved members of our Meadowbrook family, and our sincere condolences go to their families," he continued.
"We will continue to do all we can to protect our residents and patients from this global virus. Our residents, families and staff are updated daily; updates are also posted daily to our website.
Richards' Clinton County Nursing Home counterpart, Wendie Bishop, said none of that facility's residents had died due to COVID-19.
Plattsburgh Rehabilitation & Nursing Center Administrator Elena Vega-Castro did not return a message seeking comment.
Blake said none of the three latest county deaths had occurred at CVPH, including at its Skilled Nursing Facility.
VACCINATION SITE
According to the Clinton County Health Department, the state Department of Health has indicated the county may be slated for a state-operated, drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site.
“Though we have been given preliminary information regarding this possibility, the details of a state site in our area are still being ironed out,” Clinton County Public Health Director John Kanoza said in a statement.
“CCHD’s vaccination team is ready to begin our distribution plans for future tiers and phases as soon as more vaccine becomes available.”
Kanoza noted that, though some New Yorkers in Phase 1B of the state's vaccination rollout are now eligible, CCHD was restricted as to who it could vaccinate and how many doses were available.
CCHD is working to develop a list of where eligible community members can register for vaccination.
“Please be patient with this process, we will communicate how to register for your vaccination as soon as we are able to do so," Kanoza added.
FRANKLIN, ESSEX
Franklin County Public Health Services reported 21 new cases Monday and 14 recoveries for a total of 165 active cases.
Almost 570 people were in isolation or quarantine.
Essex County Health Department noted 44 new cases, one of whom was an inmate, and four new hospitalizations. It was noted that 10 Essex County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19.
The Town of Jay had the highest number of new cases with six, followed by Crown Point, Minerva, North Elba and Willsboro, which each had five.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.