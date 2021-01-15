PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County Health Department reported Thursday that a 13th county resident had died of COVID-19.
To the south, Essex County Health Department announced it was monitoring a cluster of coronavirus cases at Champlain Valley Senior Community in Willsboro.
"Since the beginning of January, six cases in staff members, and six cases in residents have been reported to ECHD," the agency stated in its daily update.
It was noted that the senior community has been practicing all recommended infection control protocols, which include wearing personal protective equipment. Additionally, all staff and residents are tested for COVID-19 twice each week.
"The community has suspended visitation and all residents will be on quarantine until the community is 100 percent COVID-free," the health department said.
NEW CASES
Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties as well as the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe all reported new cases Thursday.
Clinton County saw the addition of 33 lab-confirmed cases to its count, bringing the number of people in isolation to 375. Just shy of 840 were in precautionary quarantine.
Five of Essex County's 24 new cases were among residents at Champlain Valley Senior Community. ECHD was monitoring a total of 133 cases. Eight hospitalizations, one of which was new, were also noted.
Franklin County saw 28 new cases and 23 recoveries for a total of 177 active infections. Together, 599 people were in isolation or quarantine.
And the Tribe's Emergency Operations Center reported seven new cases for a total of 22 current cases. Fifty-six people were in quarantine.
TESTING ADVICE
CCHD also offered testing advice, saying that not everyone needs to get tested, but those who do "should self-quarantine/isolate at home pending test results and follow the advice of your health care provider or a public health professional."
According to the health department, considerations for who should get tested include:
• People who have symptoms of COVID-19.
• People who have had close contact (within six feet for a total of 15 minutes or more) with someone who is a confirmed COVID-19 case-patient.
• People who have taken part in activities that put them at higher risk for COVID-19 because they cannot socially distance as needed, such as travel, attending large social or mass gatherings, or being in crowded indoor settings.
• People who have been asked or referred to get testing by their health care provider or their local health department.
HOW TO GET A TEST
University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital offers free testing at 295 New York Rd. in Plattsburgh. The site is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven days a week, and no appointments or doctor's notes are needed.
In Franklin County, UVM Health Network, Alice Hyde Medical Center has expanded hours for its own state-sponsored COVID-19 testing site at 130 Park Street in Malone to 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
Testing at any of UVM Health Network, Elizabethtown Community Hospital's six health centers can be scheduled by calling 518-873-3134.
Akwesasne residents and employees may participate in drive-thru testing clinics at the former IGA building on State Route 37 beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Tuesday, Jan. 26. They may also schedule a test by contacting Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Malone at 518-521-3322 or Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Massena at 315-705-0700.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.