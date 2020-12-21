Clinton County reports sixth COVID-19 death

PLATTSBURGH — A sixth Clinton County resident has died of COVID-19-related causes, the Clinton County Health Department announced this afternoon.
“Our deepest sympathies go out to all loved ones impacted by this death,” County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said in a statement.
“Each time we receive a report of a COVID-related death, it is a stark and painful reminder of just how destructive this virus can be, not only to the individuals that pass away, but to all of those connected to them.”
NO DEATHS FOR MONTHS
In the spring, the county saw five COVID-19 deaths, four of which were lab-confirmed and one that was probable.
Over the next several months, the death toll remained flat even as neighboring counties experienced fatalities during the summer and fall.
In Essex County, 16 residents of the Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare nursing home in Elizabethtown died due to an outbreak in the facility. Franklin County has seen eight deaths since Oct. 30.
Still, the second wave has certainly hit Clinton County, with a high of 139 active cases reported Dec. 15. CCHD reported 118 Monday, noting 61 new lab-confirmed cases and 75 recoveries over the weekend.
INDIVIDUAL ACTIONS
In the midst of the holiday season, residents are encouraged to take preventive measures to protect themselves, their loved ones and the community, Kanoza said.
"Especially those community members that are most vulnerable. Your individual actions matter."
COVID-19 precautions include wearing masks that cover the nose and mouth, maintaining six feet of social distance from others, avoiding crowds and gatherings, frequent handwashing, staying home when sick and reducing contact with those you do not live with as much as possible.
“We must remain vigilant," Kanoza continued. "We have seen that spread of COVID-19 is largely occurring between friends and family members.
"For the most part, residents are taking appropriate precautions when they are out in public, such as wearing masks and physically distancing, but then they’re getting together with friends and family members who don’t live in their home, and not taking precautions during these interactions."
CCHD noted that people can start spreading COVID-19 48 hours before they experience symptoms, or even without showing any symptoms.
More will be added to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.