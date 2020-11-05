PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Health Department reported nine new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases and one recovery Thursday, bringing the county's total active case count to 50.
One of the new cases was associated with Clinton Correctional Facility. The eight others were among the general community.
"Smaller gatherings of friends and family appear to be contributing to many of our new cases," CCHD Senior Public Health Educator Jennifer Trudeau told The Press-Republican.
"We continue to encourage everyone to wear face masks and physically distance themselves anytime they are interacting with others who do not live in their household."
PRECAUTIONS
Trudeau was not able to provide a breakdown of how many of the current active cases were linked to recent clusters at SUNY Plattsburgh and Clinton Correctional.
She noted that 40 recent cases were linked to the college and 25 to the Dannemora prison.
Asked if those who had participated in early or Election Day voting had reason to be concerned about possible exposure to the coronavirus, Trudeau said all residents should continue to take the necessary precautions since we know COVID-19 is in the community.
Those measures include "wearing face masks, physically distancing (six feet) from others, washing hands frequently, avoiding large crowds and gatherings, and staying home when sick."
TWO NEW AT COLLEGE
In an update posted later in the day Thursday, SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. Alexander Enyedi said two new cases had been recorded, and that two additional students were in precautionary isolation awaiting backup testing results.
Forty-eight students and nine employees were in mandatory or precautionary quarantine.
Pooled testing this week took 1,314 samples. Next week, mandatory pooled testing of all students will take place from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13.
"Our departure plan for this testing has been submitted to SUNY and will be shared soon," Enyedi said.
MASK BREAKS
CCHD said in a press release that it did not plan to take further action related to Gov. Andrew Cuomo's announcement last week that counties could start issuing mask mandates for school districts.
Concerns arose surrounding the possibility that mask breaks given throughout the school day could be taken away.
While CCHD supports mask-wearing for students, teachers and staff and sees it has a key preventive measure to help limit the spread of the coronavirus, the agency also recognizes there are situations where using a face covering could be challenging or dangerous, the release said.
CCHD recommends the thoughtful implementation of mask breaks, and suggests that certain methods could help minimize the risk associated with mask removal in group settings. Those include making sure students are seated, taking the breaks outdoors when possible and having classroom leadership oversee the breaks.
"We accept there will be times when students and staff will need to remove their masks for short times," Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza said in a statement. "We want to help make all of those breaks as safe as possible.”
Though CCHD has not identified any necessary adjustments to local schools' reopening plans, the agency will act on the new mandate if there is evidence of non-compliance.
